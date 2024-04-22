Is Andy Cohen married?

Andy Cohen’s daring questions, charm, and larger-than-life personality have made him a fan favorite ever since he joined Bravo as the host of Watch What Happens Live! in 2009.

The 55-year-old producer and host has had quite the career digging into the personal lives and relationships of reality stars and celebrities alike, but what about his own personal life? Cohen, who got his start as an intern at CBS, has two children, a daughter and a son, who he welcomed via surrogate. His son, Ben, is now 5, and his daughter, Lucy, is 1. According to People, the children were born via different surrogates but are biological siblings. Cohen has even written a book about his journey as a single father called The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.

He previously opened up to Anderson Cooper on CNN’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast back in 2018 that he’d never thought it would be possible for him to have a family, especially since he was starting at the age of 50. But People reports that he’d always wanted a family and was ready to become a single father.

Is Andy Cohen single?

Cohen has never been married and is overall pretty private about his dating life. According to The Things, he’s had a couple of rumored flings and relationships in the past, but he’s confirmed very few of them. The list includes a fling with former NSYNC member Lance Bass, which Cohen actually confirmed in a Bravo interview, although it was made abundantly clear that the pair never dated.

Cohen’s best-known ex is Broadway star John Hill, who played Fender in the original Broadway cast of Hairspray and Mark Herron in The Boy from Oz. Hill is currently a producer on Watch What Happens Live! and hosts The News with John Hill on Sirius XM.

The duo broke up after three years of dating, according to Decider, but have continued to work and collaborate together with no bad blood. The ex-couple addressed their breakup during a live show in 2020, saying that the relationship had run its course and it was just time for them to go their separate ways.

Since their split, Cohen has remained open to new relationships, according to StyleCaster. He’s said that he “loves love” and would throw an iconic wedding, to be sure, but he still hasn’t found the person to introduce to his kids and stick it out with for the long run. Until he does, he’ll likely remain private about his dating life and stick to stirring the pot in the private lives of reality stars, much to the delight of Bravo fans everywhere.

