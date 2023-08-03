Jisoo is dating actor Ahn Bo-Hyun and everyone’s losing their minds

Love is in the air for BLACKPINK star Jisoo, as it has been confirmed that she is dating the rising South Korean actor Ahn Bo-Hyun. Both celebrities’ agencies have confirmed the relationship, stating that they are starting to “get to know each other.”

The South Korean tabloid Dispatch reported that Jisoo and Bo-Hyun were spotted outside the BLACKPINK star’s home, hinting at a potential relationship. The tabloid claimed that the See You in My 19th Life star had to coordinate his schedule to align with Jisoo’s, especially when she is performing outside of Korea.

An aide informed the publication that there aren’t many places where the two could meet due to Jisoo’s status as a “world star.”

.@BLACKPINK Jisoo is dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun. Dispatch exclusively reported today, adding Jisoo's quote that she and Ahn "have just started their relationship" and that they are "in the stage of getting to know each other with good feelings." (Pic credit: Dispatch) #지수 #안보현 pic.twitter.com/IlImAVj6JQ — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) August 3, 2023

In light of these reports, Soompi reported that the relationship was confirmed by Jisso’s agency, YG Entertainment, and Bo-Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment. Both agencies expressed hope that fans would give this relationship a warm welcome.

Fans freaked out about the K-pop star’s relationship status, especially since she’s dating a fresh-faced K-drama actor. K-drama fans were envious of the BLACKPINK star, saying she’s lucky to date someone like Bo-Hyun. Fans are also hoping Jisoo paramour will treat her well, recalling what the actor said in the past about potential relationships.

JISOO LIKE SISTER I UNDERSTAND YOU pic.twitter.com/Gh0bxTny6D — َ (@haoqrl) August 3, 2023

JISOO GIRL?? DIDNT KNOW YOU PLAY THAT GAME!? pic.twitter.com/qEksINA7kd — Its none of Snow’s business ❄️ (@Snow_JS1) August 3, 2023

we thought jisoo was rushing back to south korea after every concert cause she was filming the aeom mv but she was just visiting her manpic.twitter.com/KIxTCaWnfS — even i was weirded tf out (@hasbuIly) August 3, 2023

Anh Bohyun was once asked in an interview what he’s like when he’s in love “If I like someone, I would love to share my joys, sorrows, hardships and building a secret-free relationship. I’m the type to go all-in for my girlfriend and be nice to her.”



hope he treats Jisoo well ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OnbfNhTNcq — ❁ (@fluffysoo_) August 3, 2023

Jisoo is one of the four members of BLACKPINK; the group is currently in the midst of its Born Pink World Tour. The K-pop group is scheduled to perform in North America from Aug. 11 to 26, 2023, starting in New Jersey and concluding in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Bo-Hyun is an emerging South Korean actor who began his career in 2014 with the show Golden Cross. Apart from his lead role in See You in My 19th Life, he also appeared in 2020’s Itaewon Class as Jangga Group’s Jang Geun-won.

Jisoo isn’t the only BLACKPINK star whose private relationship status has come under the spotlight. Speculation about Jennie dating BTS star V has been ongoing since 2022. However, both YG and HYBE claimed that they had no knowledge of it, as “it’s the artist’s private life.”