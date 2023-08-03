Who is BLACKPINK’s Jisoo dating?

The couple are currently in the stage of "getting to know each other."

On Aug. 3, South Korean news publication Dispatch broke the news that singer and actress Kim Ji-soo, known mononymously as Jisoo of BLACKPINK fame, was off the market.

Jisoo was confirmed to be dating See You in My 19th Life actor Ahn Bo-hyun, whose other television drama roles include Descendants of the Sun, Dokgo Rewind, and Her Private Life. He would then go on to snag the male lead in Netflix’s My Name (2021) and the tvN drama Yumi’s Cells, winning the Excellence Award for Actor in an OTT Drama for both.

The news was also made official by both FN Entertainment, the agency under which Bo-Hyun is contracted, and YG Entertainment, under which Jisoo is contracted.

Born in Busan, South Korea, and a graduate from Busan Sports High School, the TV personality used to participate in amateur boxing competitions and previously won a gold medal for the same. Next year, Bo-Hyun will appear in another TV series titled Gold Spoon.

As for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, she is herself an accomplished actress, who made her acting debut with a cameo role in the 2015 series The Producers. She won the Best Actress Award at the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards for her first-ever lead role in the JTBC series Snowdrop.

Earlier this year, Jisoo made her solo music debut with her single album Me in March, which sold over 1.03 million copies in less than two days and becoming the best-selling album of all time by a female soloist in South Korea.

Bo-hyun is seven years Jisoo’s senior, born in 1988.