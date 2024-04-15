ATEEZ is one of the biggest boy groups in K-pop right now and one of the most musically diverse. The group has made a name for themselves with their aggressive, EDM-inspired sound and continues to explore new genres and sounds.

Since their debut in 2018, ATEEZ has put out several EPs, singles, and studio albums filled with some of the best songs of any K-pop group. Picking just 10 for this list proved to be difficult, but I love myself a challenge (and an excuse to listen through ATEEZ’s impressive discography).

When I rank a K-pop artist’s discography, I generally limit myself to the singles but I decided to include ATEEZ’s album tracks as I believe some of their best songs are the ones they never promoted. With that said, here ATEEZ’s 10 best songs so far.

10. “ROCKY (Boxers Ver.”) 2022

After the song gained popularity as a b-side on the EP, Zero: Fever, Part.3, ATEEZ ended up releasing a reworked version for the Japanese market. The original version rocked but not as hard as this one; while much remains unchanged, an added guitar line gives the song a boost befitting its rock inspiration.

While ATEEZ isn’t a group to shy away from epic instrumentation, this is the first time they’ve leaned into the rock genre. I’d love to hear an evolution of this sound from them in the future.

9. “Guerilla” (2022)

Some K-pop fans complain much of the music released by boy groups is noisy and gruff, with choruses that rely on repetitive shouting rather than a more melodic hook. That can be a fair criticism of some songs but “Guerilla” is one of the best takes on this trope.

This song is pure aggressive fun and rarely lets up, only taking a semblance of a break in the more vocal-heavy pre-chorus. The whole song rocks but my favorite part is the post-chorus where the group’s vocalists masterfully wail over an electronica riff resembling a guitar solo.

8. “Arriba” (2023)

Every group needs a sexy, hype-track and “Arriba” is a great example. The song is broadly inspired by Latin music — Reggaeton particularly comes to mind — and while it’s obviously fun, it’s also cleverly produced. The rap sections in particular are a delight as smart production choices punctuate the member’s verses.

The “skrrt skrrt skrrt” chorus might not be everyone’s cup of tea but it’s fun! When coupled with the live performance, “Arriba” is undeniably a standout in ATEEZ’s discography.

7. “Wonderland” (2019)

ATEEZ debuted with a unique pirate concept (shoutout to Block B’s “Nilili Mambo” though) and “Wonderland” is a wonderful evolution of that concept. The song begins with incredible energy, using orchestral and marching band elements to create a sense of rising intensity.

It builds with an incredible pre-chorus (if you couldn’t tell, this is a theme in ATEEZ’s music) before dropping into a chanting chorus that resembles a sea shanty. An unusual inspiration for a K-pop song but a welcome one.

6. “Wake Up” (2023)

“Wake Up” is from the group’s EP, The World 2 EP: Outlaw, and even accounting for recency bias, this EP is filled with banger after banger. I strongly considered putting every song from this EP on this list but I figured that wasn’t fair to the rest of the group’s outstanding catalog.

I love how intense “Wake Up” is and how the group’s production team, EDENARY, is never afraid to craft dynamic soundscapes like this one. The chorus is unorthodox for K-pop but I love how haunting the vocals are. Jongho’s strong vocal enhances the eerie atmosphere of the chorus and Hongjoong’s rap is one of the best I’ve heard in any K-pop song.

5. “Horizon” (2020)

“Horizon” is one of ATEEZ’s weirdest songs. It’s also the song that made me start seriously paying attention to the group’s musical output. There’s a lot happening here — there’s a strong trap influence as well as different EDM sub-genres and a unique vocal sample — but every aspect of “Horizon” feels intentional.

The first drop takes inspiration from psytrance and reminds me of “Side Effects” by Stray Kids (and I love that song) while the bridge into the final drop is brighter and sounds like something you’d hear at an early 2010s rave. Extended version when?

4. “Deja Vu” (2021)

Before releasing Zero: Fever, Part.3, ATEEZ polled fans to pick the title track. “Deja Vu” won out over (the also excellent) “Eternal Sunshine” and the group promoted the song on music shows. “Deja Vu” is a sexy, groovy bop and although the song’s darker vibe is very much within ATEEZ’s wheelhouse, I don’t think we’ve heard them get this groovy before or since.

Forgive me for comparing groups again (I’m forever a multistan) but the song gives off a similar vibe as EXO’s “Love Shot” and it’s a vibe ATEEZ also excels at. The song is great as is but I’d love to hear more of that signature ATEEZ orchestral influence throughout.

3. “Wave” (2019)

When ATEEZ released this song, tropical house had oversaturated the K-pop market and listeners were collectively burnt out on it. It wasn’t the best time to try their hand at it, but considering “Wave” is one of the best examples of the sound, I’m willing to forgive them.

This is a breezy, relaxing, yet somehow energizing track unlike much of ATEEZ’s discography (shoutout to b-side “Aurora” from the same EP which has a similarly refreshing vibe). Check it out if you enjoy motivating bangers.

2. “Take Me Home” (2021)

When I first heard “Take Me Home,” I felt as if the song was tailor-made for me. I’ll be the first to admit I love a moody, synthy bop and that’s exactly what ATEEZ is delivering here.

“Take Me Home” has a stellar chorus that will fill your head hours after your first listen and a standout rap section. Just when you think the song can’t get any better, it closes off with a saxophone solo. Pop perfection.

1. “Cyberpunk” (2022)

Anyone who has been in a car with me has listened to “Cyberpunk” more times than I can count. This song is not just one of ATEEZ’s best but one of the best K-pop songs, period.

“Cyberpunk” is everything I like about “Take Me Home” cranked up to 11. We have driving synths, some of the best pop vocal melodies, another great rap section; there’s nothing here not to like. The only thing missing is an accompanying music video, but I can’t complain when the song is this good.

