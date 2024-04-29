It’s no secret that we’re in the midst of a K-pop renaissance and Seoul-based sextet P1Harmony has been steadily (and deservedly) gaining a diehard fandom. The group debuted in the South Korean film, P1H: The Beginning of a New World and has since gone stratospheric.

That movie — a sci-fi film featuring all six bandmates — came ahead of P1Harmony’s debut EP Disharmony: Stand Out, which arrived in Oct. 2020 and featured runaway hit tracks like “Siren” and “Butterfly”.

Since then, the group has shared two additional entries to the Disharmony EP series, subtitled Break Out and Find Out, with their debut studio album, Killin’ It arriving in Feb. 2024. With a debut full-length release under their belt and their star power on the rise, fans have promptly begun researching all there is to know about each of the P1Harmony bandmates, like how old they are.

All P1Harmony ages, confirmed

In a fact that has this writer questioning whether he’s achieved anything of note by 24 years old, each member of P1Harmony was born between 2001 to 2005. The eldest bandmate is Theo, who was born on July 1, 2001, and is currently 22 years old, making him a Cancer.

The second eldest member of P1Harmony is Keeho, who is also 22 years old but was born on Sept. 27, 2001. Keeho, is a Libra, is considered the leader of P1Harmony, and contributes to the band’s visuals as well as being a vocalist.

For his part, Jiung was born on Oct. 7, 2001, meaning he’s also 22 years old at the time of writing. Jiung (who is also a Libra), serves as the band’s rapper and vocalist.

Born on Aug. 31, 2003, Intak is P1Harmony’s only 20-year-old member, and the only Virgo. While all the bandmates are quick on their feet, Intak is perhaps the group’s best dancer.

P1Harmony’s second-youngest member is Soul, a 19-year-old Aquarius born on Feb. 1, 2005.

P1Harmony is rounded out by remaining member Jongseob, who was born on Nov. 19, 2005 and is currently 18 years old. Jongseob is one of the group’s rappers and dancers is the Maknae — a Korean term for the youngest person in any given group.

Given the young age of each member of P1Harmony, we can only expect that even more greatness is yet to come, especially as Killin’ It only continues to reach new audiences.

