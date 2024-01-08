All Seventeen members confirmed

What makes Seventeen stand out in the K-pop stratosphere is not just their collective talent, but also the fact that the group comprises 13 members, each bringing a unique set of skills and personalities to the table.

One of the best K-pop groups of all time, Seventeen debuted in May 2015 under Pledis Entertainment. The group has since then risen to prominence, earning a dedicated fan base known as “Carats.” The members are divided into three units: the Hip-Hop Unit, the Vocal Unit, and the Performance Unit. Overall, they’re known for their self-producing and wicked choreography. Here’s every member of the beloved boy band.

S.Coups

Choi Seungcheol, popularly known as S.Coups, was born on Aug. 8 in 1995, in Daegu South Korea. He is a vocalist, rapper, and the group’s charismatic leader. He is also the leader of the Hip-Hop Unit and has contributed significantly to Seventeen’s success through his rapping and leadership.

Jeonghan

Known for his ethereal visuals and angelic voice, Yoon Jeonghan was born on Oct. 4, 1995, in Hwaseong, South Korea. He is a vocalist, and the “visual” of the group. Jeonghan is a member of the Vocal Unit due to his vocal chops.

Joshua

Hong Jisoo, also known as Joshua Hong, was born on Dec. 30, 1995, in Los Angeles, USA. He is a member of the Vocal Unit, but is often recognized for his versatility- singing, dancing, and playing the guitar.

Jun

Wen Junhui, a member of the Performance Unit, was born on June 10, 1996, in Guangdong, China. He is widely known for his exceptional dance skills. Jun is usually referred to as the group’s “Chinese Prince” because of his striking visuals that add to the group’s overall appeal.

Hoshi

Kwon Soonyoung, popularly known as Hoshi, was born on June 15, 1995, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Hoshi is Seventeen’s main choreographer and lead dancer. He is also the leader of the Performance Unit and a member of the sub-unit BSS. His energetic performances and creativity in choreography have played a pivotal role in Seventeen’s success.

Wonwoo

Jeon Wonwoo was born on July 17, 1996, in Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea. He is also a part of the Hip-Hop Unit and is known for his deep voice and impressive rap skills. Wonwoo’s unique style adds a lot of depth and diversity to Seventeen’s music.

Woozi

Lee Jihoon, popularly known as Woozi, is the composer and producer of Seventeen. He was born on Nov. 22, 1996, in Busan, South Korea. He is a vocalist, dancer, and the leader of the Vocal Unit. and is a powerhouse talent. His contributions as a producer and composer significantly boost Seventeen as a whole.

DK

DK, a member of the Vocal Unit, is known for his emotive performances. He was born Lee Seokmin on Feb. 18, 1997, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. He is a member of the sub-unit BSS alongside his group members, Hoshi and Seungkwan.

Mingyu

Kim Mingyu, a member of the Hip-Hop Unit, was born on April 6, 1997, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. He is a vocalist, rapper, and the “face” of the group. Mingyu is known for his towering height, striking visuals, and impressive rapping skills. He is also known for co-writing some of Seventeen’s songs.

The8

Xu Minghao, also known as The8, was born on Nov. 7, 1997, in Liaoning, China. A member of the Performance Unit, The8 shows his versatility through dance and performance. As another Chinese member, he contributes to Seventeen’s global appeal.

Seungkwan

Boo Seungkwan, the main vocalist of the Vocal Unit, is known for his exceptional vocal range and emotive singing. He was born on Jan. 16, 1998, in Busan, South Korea. Seungkwan is also a member of the sub-unit BSS alongside Hoshi and DK. His lively personality and strong vocals have made him a key asset to the group.

Vernon

Hansol Vernon Chwe was born on Feb. 18, 1998, in New York, USA. Vernon is also a part of the Hip-Hop Unit and brings a unique flavor to Seventeen’s music. As a bilingual member of the group, his fluency in English and Korean has also helped the group connect with international fans.

Dino

Lee Chan, popularly known as Dino, is the youngest member of the group. He was born on Feb. 11, 1999, in Jeollabuk-do, South Korea. Dino is a vocalist, dancer, rapper, and a member of the Performance Unit. Overall, his youthful energy complements the group’s overall dynamic.