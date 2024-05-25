All ‘Glee’ characters that died

At some point or another, every fan is forced to say goodbye to characters on their favorite show. Despite its fun premise, Glee is no different, and over its six-year run, fans have had to say goodbye to a fair share of characters for a myriad of reasons.

Obviously, we’re not necessarily talking about which actors have actually passed away — although that list, albeit short, is still eerily long given the cast’s young age. We’re talking about fictional characters, and considering Glee‘s track record for having some of the most ridiculous storylines in television history, that list even includes birds. Whether you’re rewatching the show and need a refresher, or watching it for the first time, here are the characters you need to be prepared to lose along the way.

Christopher Hudson

via FOX

When we first met Finn Hudson, we immediately learned that one of the key plot points relevant to Finn’s development would be his father. Although we only saw pictures of him throughout the show, Christopher Hudson was frequently mentioned by both Finn and Carole, and he was described as a good man who, for a long time, was believed to have died fighting in the US Marines. In reality, Christopher Hudson actually died of a drug overdose while serving. Nonetheless, he becomes the primary reason why Finn wants to be a real and good man, much like his father. We’d say he succeeded.

Mrs. Hummel

via FOX

Much like Christopher Hudson, Mrs. Hummel is a character we’ve only heard about from a distance. She was Kurt’s mom, who passed away when he was just 8 years old. The reason for her passing was never disclosed, but over the seasons, she remained a source of inspiration for both Kurt and Burt, who continued to look up to her even after many years. Despite having found love again, Burt still admits that he never truly mourned Kurt’s mom.

Buddy Leibowitz

via FOX

Buddy Leibowitz is the type of name that even the most hardcore of Glee fans may forget — I certainly did before writing this. Buddy was the owner of the Leibowitz Strip Malls, and while his passing didn’t have any significant impact on the story, he is still a character who died in Glee. April Rhodes mentions his death in passing during the second season, as she was his mistress.

Lilian Adler

via FOX

While we only met Lilian Adler in the very last episode, we heard a lot about her throughout the seven seasons. She was the former head of the Glee Club, and Will described her as the perfect director. She was responsible for one of Glee‘s most iconic quotes: “By its very definition, Glee is about opening yourself up to joy,” which became the mantra for both the club and its leaders. Although her reason for passing away was never disclosed, we do know she died in 1997.

Pavarotti

via FOX

As I mentioned above, we do have a bird on this list, and that’s the iconic Pavarotti. For those who may not recall, Pavarotti was a male canary given to Kurt after he officially joined the Warblers. Unfortunately, Pavarotti did not live very long, and he became the only televised death on the show. He likely had a heart attack while Kurt was whistling, and while the idea might seem humorous, it was actually a rather dramatic moment. Assumedly, the bird actor has also passed away — but I could be wrong.

Jean Sylvester

via FOX

“Funeral” is undeniably one of Glee‘s saddest episodes. While Jean Sylvester wasn’t a recurring character on the show, her death touched fans’ hearts regardless. Jean was Sue’s sister, and through her, we saw that the ruthless Cheerios leader had a kind streak for her kid sister. Jean had Down syndrome and lived in a home for the elderly and disabled. She epitomized what Sue considered ‘kindness.’ Fans first met her in season one, but her passing occurred in season two. Unrelated to her character, the actress who played Jean, Robin Trocki, also passed away in 2019 at the age of 63.

Finn Hudson

via FOX

Perhaps Glee’s most heartbreaking loss is that of none other than its main character, Finn Hudson. From the very start of the show, Finn was the protagonist alongside Rachel. The Glee story, ultimately, was always meant to depict their experiences in the Glee club. But tragedy struck when Cory Monteith, the actor who brought Finn to life, passed away in 2013 from an overdose in his home country, Canada. As a result, Finn also had to be written out of the show. No cause of death was given for Finn’s character; instead, it was explained that what mattered was not the circumstances of Finn’s death, but how he lived his life. He was a good man.

