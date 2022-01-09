Where is the cast of ‘Glee’ now?

Fun, enjoyable, and lighthearted, Glee focused on the members of a high school glee club who enjoy covering awesome songs in front of each other inside the classroom and on stage during competitions. The show was aptly named, since scientists have repeatedly shown that the act of singing can actually make you feel happier. Sadly, fans of the show have noticed somewhat of a “Glee curse” that has affected the stars of the show. Here’s what the cast of Glee is up to now.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele led the cast of Glee by playing the precocious character of Rachel Berry. She started her career on Broadway but made a huge name for herself as a television starlet. Unfortunately, after Glee came to an end she was exposed for bullying other actors on the set of the show. She’s since issued an apology statement for her behavior. Michele started a family with her husband Zandy Reich, and they now share a child named Ever Leo Reich. These days, she has 6.8 million followers on Instagram.

Cory Monteith

In Glee, Monteith played the role of Finn Hudson, the male star of the show who was conflicted about his passions for both football and singing. Tragically, Cory Monteith died from an accidental overdose in 2013. Before he passed away, Monteith was in a serious relationship with Lea Michele and was even planning to walk down the aisle with her someday.

Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera was the gorgeous actress who played the role of Santana Lopez on Glee. She tragically passed away in 2020, when she drowned at Lake Piru during a boat trip with her toddler. Before she passed away, her most recent posts on Instagram shed light on how much she enjoyed motherhood, her love for spending time outdoors and nature, and how much she appreciated creative art.

Chris Colfer

The character of Kurt Hummel on Glee was played by Chris Colfer. As of now, he is the author of a best-selling book series called the Land of Stories. He wrote and released six books for avid fantasy readers to enjoy! Colfer currently has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and seems to be happily in love with his boyfriend Will Sherrod. The long-term relationship has been going on for nine years.

Heather Morris

Heather Morris played the ditzy character of Brittany S. Pierce on Glee. One of the things she’s known for doing best on the show is her choreography! On Instagram, she calls herself a silly goose and has over 1.1 million followers. She’s been married to her husband Taylor Hubble since 2015, and they share two children. Something else that keeps Morris busy is the podcast she produces called The Bystanders. It’s all about dark comedy and it’s filled with plenty of thought-provoking conversation pieces.

Darren Criss

Darren Criss played Blaine Anderson on Glee. Although some fans might have mistakenly concluded that Criss was gay, as he played a gay character in the show, he’s been married to his wife Mia Swier since 2019. On Instagram, Criss has 3.1 million followers and he provides links to his music videos, merchandise, podcast, and YouTube videos.

Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale played Artie Abrams on Glee, a high school student who used a wheelchair. Some fans of the show wished Artie had embraced his life in a wheelchair, but the writers of the show didn’t go down that route. McHale has been in a long-term relationship with his partner Austin P. McKenzie for quite some time. He currently has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram where he posts a lot of pictures of his dog, his friends, and the outdoorsy adventures he embarks on.

Dianna Agron

The character of Quinn Fabray on Glee was played by Dianna Agron. Although Quinn Fabray was somewhat of a mean girl in her cheerleader uniform, Agron is nothing like the fictitious, catty girl she played on screen. On Instagram, Agron currently has over 1.9 million followers who enjoy seeing the artsy content she puts up. In her link tab, fans are able to access her merchandise, the trailer to a new project she worked on recently, and more.

Amber Riley

Amber Riley played the role of Mercedes Jones on Glee. After the show came to an end, she co-founded a line of trendy clothing with her sister and served as the MC of Fox’s Little Mermaid Live! in 2019. She formed a musical theater group with two other singers, Beverley Knight and Cassidy Jensen. Together, the trio dropped their debut album called Songs From the Stage in 2017. As it sounds for Riley today, she has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram interested in what she’s up to.

Mark Salling

Mark Salling played the role of Noah Puckerman, a rebellious teenager who is constantly getting into trouble. In real life, Salling got into much more substantial trouble when he was caught with child pornography in 2017. He pled guilty to downloading over 50,000 illegal images in total. In 2018, he died by by suicide, when he hung himself in the midst of his legal troubles.

Chord Overstreet

Chord Overstreet played the hunky character of Sam Evans on Glee. These days, he’s more focused on his music career than acting. Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas co-founded a record label and signed Overstreet to be part of it. One of Overstreet’s most recent projects is a Jonas Brother music video for the song “Bacon.” On Instagram, Overstreet has over 1.1 million followers and mainly uses the account to promote his music.

Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist has done an incredible job for herself since finishing up her role as Marley Rose on Glee. She earned the titular role of Supergirl on the CW and has been killing the game playing such a heroic character. She currently has over 4.7 million followers on Instagram! She is not the type of actress to post a bunch of selfies of herself all the time though. She’s more interested in activism and equality. She’s been married to her husband Chris Wood since 2019 and they have one child together.