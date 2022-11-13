It’s officially that time of year after Netflix’s first major festive release hits #1 in 58 countries

With Mariah Carey having officially been defrosted for her annual stint in the spotlight, it was inevitable that the deluge of festive-themed romantic comedies wouldn’t be too far behind. As fate dictates, then, Netflix’s Falling for Christmas has instantly become the biggest movie on the platform after releasing this past Thursday.

As per FlixPatrol, the thoroughly inoffensive and entirely predictable film has become the number one most-watched feature in a whopping 58 countries around the world, and it’s seized a spot on the Top 10 in 89 nations total. A 55 percent Rotten Tomatoes score is admittedly above average for the genre, but a 68 percent user rating is not.

Netflix / YouTube

Lindsay Lohan has been hoovering up most of the headlines revolving around Falling for Christmas, with fans crossing their fingers in the hopes the fallen star is embarking on the first stages of the comeback they’re adamant is overdue. A warm and fuzzy tinsel-tinged romance is one way to ensure people check out your latest work, so it’s a win all-round for everyone involved.

Does the story involve a handsome local hunk getting romantically entangled with a privileged out-of-towner who learns to see the error of her ways? You bet your ass it does, but this time there’s an amnesia angle to throw on a coat of fresh paint.

Falling for Christmas wins zero points for originality, but nobody hunkers down in front of their television to catch the latest Christmas capers expecting groundbreaking narratives and richly-drawn characters, so who cares at the end of the day? Certainly not Netflix, and definitely not Lohan.