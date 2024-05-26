The 10 best ‘The Good Doctor’ episodes

Since its debut in 2017, The Good Doctor has been a huge success for ABC. The series followed the compelling Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgical resident with autism and savant syndrome. Throughout its seven seasons, it enjoyed its fair share of criticism and controversy. However, it never lacked in the ratings department, raking in viewers with each episode. After seven seasons, The Good Doctor has run its course and come to an emotional end. But we could never forget the heart-wrenching drama, thought-provoking storylines, and the viral “I Am A Surgeon!” moments the series gave us. Of the 126 episodes, these 10 stood out the most.

10. “Burnt Food” (season 1, episode 1)

The pilot episode, “Burnt Food,” introduces us to Dr. Shaun Murphy, played brilliantly by Freddie Highmore. Shaun relocates to San Jose to join the prestigious St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. The episode’s powerful opening sequence, where Shaun saves a young boy’s life at the airport, sets the tone for the entire series. While the hospital’s medical board and staff are initially skeptical about Shaun, his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman stands up for him.

9. “Faces” (season 2, episode 14)

In “Faces,” Dr. Andrews faces the difficult task of convincing a grieving mother to donate her teenage daughter’s face to a young girl disfigured in an accident. Despite the emotional struggle, he ultimately succeeds, and the medical team embarks on the complex and daunting transplant procedure. A poignant moment unfolds when the donor’s mother sees her daughter’s face on the recipient for the first time. This powerful episode highlights the profound themes of bravery and sacrifice.

8. “Hurt” (season 3, episode 19)

As an earthquake devastates Los Angeles, Dr. Glassman, Dr. Melendez, and Lea find themselves in dire straits as the local brewery they’re in begins to collapse. Without hesitation, Shaun crawls through the wreckage to find Lea. Meanwhile, Dr. Melendez and Claire perform a remarkable rescue on a survivor, and Dr. Park faces an emotional challenge as he struggles to save a victim who reminds him of his son. The episode is chaotic and fast-paced, but it succeeds at its job: keeping viewers glued to their screens.

7. “I Love You” (season 3, episode 20)

Continuing from “Hurt,” this episode delves deeper into the romantic relationships impacted by the earthquake. Dr. Melendez’s injuries from the disaster led to a fatal case of sepsis, leaving everyone devastated and unprepared for his heartbreaking departure. However, the episode balances this sorrow with a glimmer of hope. Shaun experiences a happy ending as he successfully saves Vera and helps Lea realize that they are perfect for each other.

6. “More” (season 1, episode 18)

The season 1 finale of The Good Doctor centers on the heart-wrenching diagnosis of Dr. Glassman’s terminal brain cancer. When Shaun discovers that his mentor and father figure has only four months to live, he is overwhelmed by the impending loss. Determined to save him, Shaun immerses himself in finding a cure, becoming increasingly distracted from his responsibilities. “More” does a great job of intertwining the intense professional and personal stakes for its characters.

5. “Breakdown” (season 2, episode 17)

“Breakdown” is one of the most well-known episodes of The Good Doctor. It captures Shaun being pushed to his breaking point, which leads to his now-viral outburst. After Dr. Han assigns Shaun to work in internal medicine, Shaun is resolute in his desire to rejoin the surgical team for a tumor removal operation. However, Shaun finds himself working on the case of an infant with injuries initially suggestive of abuse. Shaun’s efforts to advocate for himself lead to a confrontational standoff as he refuses to accept Dr. Han’s decision.

4. “Quarantine Pt. 2” (season 2, episode 11)

Putting an end to a two-part episode, “Quarantine” shows parts of the hospital on lockdown as a deadly virus spreads. The chaos and noise in the emergency room overwhelm Shaun, as his anxiety rises to new levels. After contracting the virus, Lim’s life hangs in the balance, and her fear of dying is palpable. Her colleagues’ concern and determination to save her resulted in some of The Good Doctor’s most emotional moments.

3. “Expired” (season 5, episode 7)

While returning from scouting a potential wedding location, Shaun and Lea encounter a car crash, where they find a severely injured pregnant woman. Rushing her to the hospital, her condition deteriorates, leading to the premature birth of her baby. Tragically, the infant passes away due to receiving expired medication. Shaun, overwhelmed with guilt, erupts in a fit of anger, destroying the expired vials. This episode was deeply emotional, highlighting the heart-wrenching loss of the baby and its profound effect on Shaun.

2. “Trampoline” (season 2, episode 18)

The season 2 finale, “Trampoline,” is a turning point for Shaun. After a series of professional and personal setbacks, including being fired from the hospital, Shaun finds himself at a bar. We watch Shaun stand up for himself against a fellow bar patron, and Shaun is physically attacked. He subsequently passes out and is admitted to the hospital for treatment. The episode ends on an uplifting note, with Dr. Han fired, and Shaun rehired.

1. “Quarantine Pt.1” (season 2, episode 10)

The “Quarantine” episodes are some of the most intense and dramatic in The Good Doctor’s history. Two patients who collapsed at the airport are brought in and found to show symptoms of an airborne respiratory infection. Shaun and Dr. Park have to work together to contain the spread, which means that several parts of the hospital have to be quarantined. This traps doctors and patients inside the hospital, with a palpable tension and urgency felt.

