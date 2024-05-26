‘Baby Reindeer’: Real-life Martha Fiona Harvey faces true threat for actions she has no hopes of denying

The list of Fiona Harvey’s alleged stalking victims has been getting taller and the real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer has been doing her best to double down on her claims that they all are lying — she didn’t stalk anyone, didn’t write thousands of emails, make threatening phone calls, etc. But there is one action she can’t deny committing at all and is just a hair’s breadth away from feeling its consequences.

So far, Harvey has only been considering her loudly boasted plans of suing Richard Gadd and Netflix for doing the barest minimum to hide Martha’s real identity and making millions from it – though she is dreaming of grabbing the same by targeting Piers Morgan. During her interview with Morgan, Harvey both confirmed alarming details from Baby Reindeer and denied Gadd’s depiction of what went down all those years ago.

For now, unless Gadd or Harvey decide to produce solid damning evidence to cement their side of the story, her threats of suing anyone in sight will remain just words without reaching a conclusion. But that’s not the case with the development that has taken place courtesy of something else she said during the controversial interview — and since she did it in a live interview watched by millions, backtracking or concocting her version of the story won’t work.

Screengrab via Netflix

You see, this all started with Fiona’s alleged stalking of Gadd in real life, but when she appeared in the interview, she inadvertently confirmed that reports of yet another stalking victim — solicitor Laura Wray — she harassed for five long years were actually true. But she didn’t stop there — Harvey claimed that Laura was the one who harassed her, denied being sacked by her, and stated that she was the one who got a court order against Laura and not the other way around. Harvey then continued the topic on her many Facebook accounts.

After her initial fear of seeing Harvey talking about her again, Laura has decided what she really feels — pissed at her alleged stalker defaming her on a public platform and has shared with Daily Mail that she plans to sue her.

“I felt I was defamed by Ms Harvey on Piers Morgan’s show. Many of the things she said were completely and utterly wrong and I would really like to set the record straight. Now I’m giving consideration to the possibility of raising an action for defamation against Ms Harvey. What she said is wrong and has been heard by millions of people. It’s inaccurate and untrue.”

Yes, there was a time when Laura was traumatized and afraid of her stalker hounding her family, but it appears that now the 62-year-old lawyer is done letting fear control her. So, if she does go through with her decision and if the legal documents against Harvey for harassing Laura’s family do exist, what will the Baby Reindeer inspiration do next?

This is all a fort of cards just waiting to collapse if either party decides to take a proper, solid step.

