‘Bridgerton’ season 3’s surprise crossover scene reveals the next spinoff prequel Netflix needs to make

There goes another season of Bridgerton, and unfortunately it looks like we’re in for a long wait before we return to the ton once more. Showrunner Jess Brownell has admitted that it will be upwards of two years until we get a new batch of episodes, just like the gap between seasons 2 and 3. You know what we had last time to make the hiatus more bearable, though? A spinoff.

With Netflix repeating its release plan for season 4, then, it leaves us to wonder if producers are secretly working on offering up another spinoff to fill the gap — something that would definitely be to the streamer’s benefit, given how successful Queen Charlotte was when it landed in spring 2023. Might we have another Bridgerton Story coming in, say, spring 2025?

While there’s sadly no official indication that this could be happening as yet a surprising scene in season 3, part 2 certainly paved the way for the perfect follow-up to both this season and Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton season 3, part 2’s Queen Charlotte crossover scene, explained

Although we weren’t expecting much in the way of connective tissue between Bridgerton season 3 and Queen Charlotte, due to them taking place decades apart, the second half of the former run actually did slot in a subtle reference to the latter — in a scene that either came as a pleasant surprise to those who’ve seen the spinoff or left those who haven’t scratching their heads.

In episode 8, Violet, Dowager Lady Bridgerton, and Lady Danbury have a touching heart-to-heart in which they talk about their many years of friendship. During this exchange, they dance around a difficult subject for the pair of them as a repentant Agatha indicates that Violet doesn’t need to ask her permission to pursue a relationship with her brother, Lord Anderson, as she never asked permission of Violet. To this, Violet stresses that she knew her father was a good man and that Agatha has always been a good friend.

This is an oblique reference to perhaps Queen Charlotte‘s most unexpected plotline. The spinoff revealed that the young Agatha, unhappily married to the older and boorish Lord Danbury, embarked on an affair with Violet’s father, Lord Ledger. For decades, Violet was left in the dark about it until the present-day scenes of QC, although she elected to let the past stay in the past rather than press Agatha for further details.

How Bridgerton season 3’s Queen Charlotte callback teases a young Violet spinoff

Bridgerton season 3 is a big one for Violet as it sees her open herself up to the idea of remarrying after the death of her late husband, Edmund. By featuring a clear callback to Queen Charlotte in the scene where she receives Lady Danbury’s blessing to romance her brother, it feels like the produces may just be hinting that Violet’s love life will be further explored in another spinoff.

Behind that of Queen Charlotte and King George, the next biggest love story in Bridgerton lore that needs filling in is that of young Violet and Edmund. As Violet and Lord Anderson start courting, now is the perfect time for the lid to be finally lifted on the passionate love affair between the two Bridgerton parents that we have been hearing about for the past three seasons.

In structured like QC, a “Young Violet” series could both explore Violet and Edmund’s romance in the past as well as include present-day scenes depicting the progression of her relationship with Marcus — providing a fascinating contrast to the first love of her youth and this new romance in her middle age.

It’s either this or Brimsley/Reynolds show, Netflix. Just don’t make us wait until 2026 for more fun with the ton.

