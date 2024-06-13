Violet Bridgerton, aka Lady Bridgerton, in season 1 of Bridgerton
Does Lady Bridgerton remarry in ‘Bridgerton?’

She's already done all of her gardening — all that's left is a little embellishment.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 02:42 pm

Oh, dear gentle readers. What a rollercoaster of events these past three seasons have been. From seeing Simon and Daphne’s love flourish to witnessing Penelope and Colin’s revelations — both metaphorical and physical — Bridgerton is just the gift that keeps on giving.

While we all love to see the Bridgerton siblings’ budding romances above all, we mustn’t forget that the very reason we’re seeing their families grow is because of the matriarchs. Lady Bridgerton, also known as the formidable and former Viscountess Violet Bridgerton, is undoubtedly one of the most important characters on the show. Without her, we would never have Anthony and Kate to warm our hearts.

Out of everyone, she deserves happiness above all else. Though she once lived her fairytale romance with the late Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, she was forced to bid farewell to a life full of love once he passed. Now that we know her garden is in bloom for a certain Marcus Anderson, we can’t help but wonder: Will Lady Bridgerton ever remarry?

Does Violet Bridgerton marry Marcus?

Violet Bridgerton meeting Marcus with Lady Danbury in their middle
via Netflix

Technically, no, Violet Bridgerton does not remarry in the Bridgerton source material written by Julia Quinn. In the books, Lady Bridgerton is wholly faithful to Edmund and the very idea of their love. She does not wish to remarry or to fall in love again. She is fully happy knowing she loved Edmund and that she was loved in return. Thankfully, though, Shondaland takes a much-needed approach by showing that even after grief and mourning, it is still possible to find love once more.

In season 2 of Bridgerton, Violet expresses her desire to navigate the world of romance again. At some point in the season, we also learn that her “garden is in bloom” — a perfect metaphor indicating that she is once again feeling attraction towards men. Later on in season 3, Violet meets Marcus Anderson, and against all odds, they soon find each other’s presence to be most adequate — leaving her at a loss for words for the second time in her life.

While she has surely found another match with Marcus, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will remarry — although, in the Regency era, a relationship outside of wedlock would certainly be most scandalous. However, we can hope that Netflix, which is already making many creative alterations to the story as is, will also provide Violet one more chance to marry a man she loves.

Bridgerton season 3, part 2 is now available on Netflix.

