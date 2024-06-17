‘This feels illegal to see’: Taylor Swift blew her nose into a tissue and fans can’t stop obsessing about her DNA

Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties as they like to refer to themselves, are nothing if not loyal. They would also do just about anything to get a piece of the singer, which is why her snotty tissue has attracted so much attention.

Recommended Videos

During one of Swift’s recent performances on her Eras Tour, a woman joined her onstage to hold her microphone and hand her a tissue. In the short video clip, which was posted on TikTok, Swift appears to blow her nose and then hands the woman back her used tissue (the rest of the video is less exciting as she only gives Swift a sip of her drink and her guitar). Now, for most people, touching someone else’s snotty tissue is super gross, but for Swifties, this is a dream job because what better way to get your hands on her DNA, right?!

Taylor Swift’s fans react to her snotty tissue video

“This feels illegal to see,” TikToker ​​cookie.grafie captioned their post, which has attracted a lot of attention from Swifties wanting to share their opinion. “Why did she blow her nose and shove the tissue straight into that girls hand,” a comment reads.

Some fans are impressed by the way Taylor Swift blew her nose and are searching for clues about the makeup products she uses. “I want to know what make she uses. When I blow my nose all my makeup comes off. She is flawless,” a comment reads. Other comments on this topic include, “I have spent my whole life, 38 years, never once blowing my nose that gracefully or allowing my makeup to remain that flawless,” and “I wanna know why my make up comes off in full in a tissue and hers doesn’t.”

Other fans are much less interested in the graceful nose-blowing and are fascinated by getting their hands on Swift’s DNA. “Imagine holding the tissue with taylor swift bogey in it,” a fan commented, followed by three heart-eye emojis. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “Imagine being the girl who carries taylor swifts booger tissue in hand with a smile…… I’d do it.” Others are asking for the tissue, as a commenter simply wrote, “Can I have that tissue?” And there are many others who have the same question.

People are even willing to pay good money for Swift’s snot. “How much for that tissue?” a fan asks.

Not many of us would want to touch someone’s used tissue, but it seems that a good portion of Taylor Swift fans wouldn’t find this to be a problem; it would be a dream come true!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy