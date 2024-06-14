Taylor Swift has officially confirmed when The Eras Tour will end, and we’re not ready

Taylor Swift embarked on a massive tour called The Eras Tour in March 2023, and it’s still going on. However, while celebrating the 100th show, the singer-songwriter addressed when the tour will be officially over.

Recommended Videos

Before the pandemic, Taylor used to release an album, go on tour, take a break, rinse, and repeat. However, 2020 was a time to take a moment and assess, and she had to cancel her appearances during the Lover Fest. Instead, she focused on creating so much content that she couldn’t name it after just one show. Since her last tour, the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, Swift released Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and, most recently, The Tortured Poets Department. To encompass them all, she created a wonderful 3-plus-hour show that followed all her eras so far, spanning over 18 years of music and 10 albums (because Debut never got an era).

This time around, The Eras Tour reached places she’s never performed in before, traveling (almost) all across the globe, from the U.S. to Central and South America, Asia, Australia, and, now, Europe. So, how did it end?

Taylor Swift confirms The Eras Tour ending

Fans gathered once more on a grainy livestream to watch Swift perform her 100th show during Liverpool Night 1. The singer addressed the milestone in a heartfelt speech before performing her ultimate masterpiece, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”.

“You know, this is actually the 100th show of the Eras Tour! Absolutely, that blows my mind. That doesn’t feel like a real statistic, to me, because this has definitely been exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life, this tour,” Swift said at the beginning of her two-minute speech, in which she reflected on her time on tour and how much energy she poured into it.

Addressing how she is going to celebrate the tour, Swift also revealed when The Eras Tour will end. “For me, the celebration of the 100th show for me, means, this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself, and admitted that this tour is going to end in December, like that’s it.”

While the date seems so far away, Swifties aren’t ready to say goodbye to it all yet. Luckily, they don’t have to as Swift has more than 50 shows left. Months after the tour began, Swift added new U.S. and Canada dates for the end of the year. With Taylor confirming that the show will end in December, the official The Eras Tour end date is Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada. Just enough time left to enjoy the shows, and get excited about whatever era comes next.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy