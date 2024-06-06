The ‘mysterious figure’ who had a rooftop seat at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, explained

The Eras Tour is an incredibly immersive experience, whether you’re on the field tied to the stage and staring into Taylor Swift‘s ethereal blue eyes, or watching it from the lower bowls or the sides. However, one “mysterious figure” is going viral for their surprising seat.

The Eras Tour became the place to be, not just for its fanbase called Swifties, but for people curious about the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift. Her tour broke insane records, and there is still a long way until it finishes later this year. The superstar singer/songwriter is currently performing the European leg and is about to start the U.K. concerts on Friday. However, something that happened at her Madrid shows is now going viral.

What was the “mysterious figure”?

A video shared on TikTok by thekillerqueen_ is now going viral, several days after the concert ended. While Swift was performing her reputation hit “Delicate,” the OP zoomed in to a “mysterious figure” on the rooftop of the gigantic Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain on May 30. With a glowing background, it’s unclear to tell many details about the figure, but, of course, it is a person. However, the glowy lighting made it look almost creepy.

The person on the rooftop seemed to have a lot of fun, because they were also dancing to the rhythm, and seemed to have a good view of what was happening on stage. Of course, the rooftop seat isn’t available for sale, and so far, no official spokesperson has commented on whether the person paid for a ticket or managed to sneak in.

Fans started theorizing about who the “mysterious figure” was

Screengrab via YouTube

There’s no surprise for anyone that Swifties love theorizing. Whether it’s breaking down carefully laid Easter Eggs or imagining them, Taylor Swift’s fandom is made up of clever detectives. They also use their sense of humor to come up with the best theories, and the “mysterious figure” also leads to some of the best comments.

One of the best-liked responses on the original video notes that “It’s Joe Alwyn in costume, I was there with him,” (translated) notes a fan. Another commenter notes, “I knew God was a Swiftie.” Other theories include former President of the United States Barack Obama (who was rumored to attend the show), and Peter Pan (who is the muse of two Swift songs, “Peter” and “Cardigan”).

Other fans on X joked that are “dancing phantoms on the terrace,” a lyric from Swift’s “loml,” or “the aliens waiting to beam her up,” a reference to her “Down Bad” song and performance. Some got even more meta, noting that it’s “Deadpool waiting for the chance to recruit the Dazzler,” as Swift is rumored to appear in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Eras Tour tickets are incredibly difficult to buy, so the person on top of the stadium might’ve snuck in, or got there by mistake. However, they didn’t seem to want to miss anything and enjoyed the show even from the rooftop.

