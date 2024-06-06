Taylor Swift in the Lover era at The Eras Tour with the stadium behind her
Screencap via Disney+
Category:
Celebrities
Music

The ‘mysterious figure’ who had a rooftop seat at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, explained

They say there are no bad seats at The Eras Tour, but one "mysterious figure" had a very surprising seat.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 05:00 pm

The Eras Tour is an incredibly immersive experience, whether you’re on the field tied to the stage and staring into Taylor Swift‘s ethereal blue eyes, or watching it from the lower bowls or the sides. However, one “mysterious figure” is going viral for their surprising seat.

Recommended Videos

The Eras Tour became the place to be, not just for its fanbase called Swifties, but for people curious about the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift. Her tour broke insane records, and there is still a long way until it finishes later this year. The superstar singer/songwriter is currently performing the European leg and is about to start the U.K. concerts on Friday. However, something that happened at her Madrid shows is now going viral.

What was the “mysterious figure”?

@thekillerqueen_

entradas vip #taylorswift #theerastourtaylorswift #fyp #theerastour #swifttok #taylorsversion #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp

♬ sonido original – thekillerqueen

A video shared on TikTok by thekillerqueen_ is now going viral, several days after the concert ended. While Swift was performing her reputation hit “Delicate,” the OP zoomed in to a “mysterious figure” on the rooftop of the gigantic Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain on May 30. With a glowing background, it’s unclear to tell many details about the figure, but, of course, it is a person. However, the glowy lighting made it look almost creepy.

The person on the rooftop seemed to have a lot of fun, because they were also dancing to the rhythm, and seemed to have a good view of what was happening on stage. Of course, the rooftop seat isn’t available for sale, and so far, no official spokesperson has commented on whether the person paid for a ticket or managed to sneak in.

Fans started theorizing about who the “mysterious figure” was

Taylor Swift performing in 'The Eras Tour'
Screengrab via YouTube

There’s no surprise for anyone that Swifties love theorizing. Whether it’s breaking down carefully laid Easter Eggs or imagining them, Taylor Swift’s fandom is made up of clever detectives. They also use their sense of humor to come up with the best theories, and the “mysterious figure” also leads to some of the best comments.

One of the best-liked responses on the original video notes that “It’s Joe Alwyn in costume, I was there with him,” (translated) notes a fan. Another commenter notes, “I knew God was a Swiftie.” Other theories include former President of the United States Barack Obama (who was rumored to attend the show), and Peter Pan (who is the muse of two Swift songs, “Peter” and “Cardigan”).

Other fans on X joked that are “dancing phantoms on the terrace,” a lyric from Swift’s “loml,” or “the aliens waiting to beam her up,” a reference to her “Down Bad” song and performance. Some got even more meta, noting that it’s “Deadpool waiting for the chance to recruit the Dazzler,” as Swift is rumored to appear in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Eras Tour tickets are incredibly difficult to buy, so the person on top of the stadium might’ve snuck in, or got there by mistake. However, they didn’t seem to want to miss anything and enjoyed the show even from the rooftop.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What Happened To Carrie Underwood?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What Happened To Carrie Underwood?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What is Tay-K’s release date from prison?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is Tay-K’s release date from prison?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What happened to Martin Lawrence?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Martin Lawrence?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Why was the Mike Tyson Jake Paul fight postponed?
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Why was the Mike Tyson Jake Paul fight postponed?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Did ‘The Valley’ star Brittany Cartwright have a stroke?
Brittany Cartwright on the red carpet of various events
Brittany Cartwright on the red carpet of various events
Brittany Cartwright on the red carpet of various events
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did ‘The Valley’ star Brittany Cartwright have a stroke?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Happened To Carrie Underwood?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What Happened To Carrie Underwood?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What is Tay-K’s release date from prison?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is Tay-K’s release date from prison?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What happened to Martin Lawrence?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Martin Lawrence?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Why was the Mike Tyson Jake Paul fight postponed?
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Why was the Mike Tyson Jake Paul fight postponed?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Did ‘The Valley’ star Brittany Cartwright have a stroke?
Brittany Cartwright on the red carpet of various events
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did ‘The Valley’ star Brittany Cartwright have a stroke?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown Jun 6, 2024
Author
Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.