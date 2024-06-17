What happened in ‘House of the Dragon’ season 1? Here’s a full recap

Another season of political intrigue is upon us as House of the Dragon returns to the small screens to transport viewers to the Seven Kingdoms.

The Game of Thrones spinoff came out in 2022 to acclaim, reviving interest in George R.R. Martin’s fictional universe after the main show’s disaster of a final season had ruined all its prospects. Its only fault was that it ran for the usual 10 episodes and left viewers hanging. Now, almost two years later, the Targaryens are back in another chapter of this story, all but aimed at the devastating civil war known as the Dance of Dragons.

As is always the case with Westeros, you’ve probably forgotten half the important plot threads due to their sheer number, and can’t be bothered to remember what each face out of dozens signified for the story. So, if you’re looking for an overall recap of House of the Dragon season 1, you’re in the right place.

House of the Dragon began with the death of King Jaehaerys and the ascension of Viserys his grandson to the Iron Throne. The show depicts the Great Council of 101 AC where both Viserys and Rhaenys Targaryen put their claim forth, but the former ends up securing the favor of the lords.

Several years later, King Viserys is preparing for the birth of his firstborn son, but Queen Aemma dies in labor. The infant, named Baelon after Viserys’ father, died a day after being born. Prince Daemon, the King’s brother, is killing time in a brothel and in envy refers to the infant as “heir for a day.” This enrages Viserys, who refuses to acknowledge Daemon as heir and exiles him to Runestone. Viserys names his daughter Rhaenyra the Princess of Dragonstone and heir to the Iron Throne.

The show then continues to introduce and explore several powerful players in the current dynamic of the Seven Kingdoms. One is Otto Hightower, Hand of the King, who has Viserys’ ear. Another is Corlys Velaryon, the Lord of the Tides and the master of ships.

Corlys and Rhaenys wish to strengthen their alliance with the throne by marrying their daughter Laena Velaryon to Viserys, but the king decides to marry Alicent Hightower instead. This caused a rift between Alicent and Rhaenyra, who had been close friends until then.

Meanwhile, Prince Daemon wages a war against the Triarchy over the control of the Stepstones and manages to defeat them with the help of Corlys. He returns to court and offers his trophy crown to Viserys. The two brothers reconcile, but Daemon’s attempt to seduce Rhaenyra and take away her virtue once again infuriates Viserys and causes his banishment. Ser Otto Hightower, too, is banished to Oldtown after Rhaenyra convinces the king of his treasonously ambitious intentions.

Alicent gives birth to two sons, Prince Aegon and Prince Aemond, but that doesn’t sway Viserys to change his plans regarding the succession. Viserys continues to groom Rhaenyra for the rule, and the rift between Alicent and Rhaenyra causes two factions to be formed in the king’s court: The Blacks, designating those royal to Rhaenyra’s claim, and the Greens, supporters of Alicent Hightower and her sons.

Rhaenyra reluctantly marries Laenor Velaryon at Viserys’ behest to regain the friendship of the Lord of the Tides and to secure her position as heir. But since Laenor is gay, the two never consummated their marriage and instead came to an understanding of sorts. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra gets intimate with Ser Harwin Strong, the son of Ser Lyonel Strong, the Hand of the King. She gives birth to Lucerys Velaryon and Jacaerys Velaryon.

Years later, Prince Daemon’s second wife, Laena Velaryon, dies in labor. Things come to a head at her funeral when Prince Aemond accuses Rhaenyra’s sons of being Strong bastards. Lucerys wounds Aemond in the eye with a knife. King Viserys orders the two sides to cease hostilities immediately and issues that anyone spreading the rumor about Rhaenyra and Harwin Strong will lose their tongue.

When Laenor Velaryon dies, Rhaenyra and Daemon decide to marry in secret, causing yet another outrage within the king’s court. Rhaenyra vies for his son to be named the heir of Driftmark, but the matter of their legitimacy is once again brought up. Viserys, now old, ill, and weak, musters the last of his strength to settle the matter. He then asks the two families to set aside their differences for his sake, and Rhaenyra and Alicent seemingly make peace.

On his deathbed, Viserys once again recounts the prophecy of “the prince that was promised,” which Alicent misinterprets to mean that he wishes Aegon to succeed him. After the king dies, the Small Council convenes and plans to usurp the throne from Rhaenyra, who was Viserys’ rightful heir. Aegon is crowned king, but Rhaenys, on her dragon Meleys, disrupts the ceremony and kills many attendants.

The two sides begin to recruit allies, with Prince Lucerys approaching Borros Targaryen to secure his allegiance. The first season ends on a somber note after Aemond kills Lucerys. Rhaenyra is devastated after hearing the news, and the finale closes with the promise of fire and blood.

