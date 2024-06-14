‘House of the Dragon’: Team Green, explained

House of the Dragon is back for season 2, and with it a host of theories and predictions as to what will happen. The first season was very well-received by fans and critics, especially coming after the disastrous final season of Game of Thrones, but now that we know this spinoff is good the hype is at an all-time high.

Much of the show’s thrills are found in conflict between the Greens and the Blacks. It’s always fun to pick a side in a fictional rivalry and defend it, and House of the Dragon is really amping up the divide this time around. As such, it’s important to understand what differentiates the Greens from the Blacks. That’s where this piece comes into play. And, if you’re curious about the Blacks, check out this sister piece.

By the end, you will know if you are pro or anti-Green and why!

What is Team Green fighting for?

The divide between teams Green and Black is at the heart of House of the Dragon. This is where the lore of Westeros comes into play. Basically, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) decided to appoint his daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), to the Iron Throne as his successor. There had never been a female ruler before Rhaenyra, but the King didn’t have any sons, so it was widely accepted as a viable solution.

That is, until King Viserys’ new wife, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), bore him a son named Prince Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney). The general thinking amidst the Kingdom was that Aegon would usurp Rhaenyra when he was old enough, but King Kiserys chose to keep Rhaenyra as the ruler of the Iron Throne. This controversial decision led to dissent when the King died, and those in power split into two factions: Team Black, which represents those in support of Rhaenyra, and Team Green, which represents those in support of Prince Aegon.

The names stem from the clothing worn on either side. Rhaenyra wore her family’s colors, red and black, during her wedding in the episode “We Light the Way.” Queen Alicent was expected to wear the same colors, given that she married into the Targaryen house, but she chose to wear green instead, as a nod to her own family: House Hightower. In this scene, Alicent made it clear she was lobbying for her son to take over the Iron Throne. He eventually did.

Which characters are part of Team Green?

There are a few obvious players who have been established on Team Green. The most notable is Queen Alicent, who has been unrelenting in her efforts to preserve the throne for her son. Then there is Prince Aegon, of course, who feels that he’s the rightful heir over his sister. Other key players include Prince Aegon’s sister and wife (of course), Princess Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban), and Aegon’s brother, Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell). Presumably, the three small children Prince Aegon and Princess Helaena have are also Team Green.

Queen Alicent’s association with House Hightower also means Team Green has important allies elsewhere. One of the most notable is the Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). He represents the overriding interests of House Hightower, which is crucial, given that Team Black has a leg up in terms of numbers. It’s worth noting that the key players within Team Green live in King’s Landing, so they have technical proximity to the Iron Throne. Prince Aegon technically sits atop the aforementioned throne, but considers Rhaenyra to be a grave threat. Understandably so.

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal told the Toronto Star that the struggle between Green and Black reaches a point of no return in season 2. “It’s a point of no return in a way,” he noted. “There are multiple points of no return in this show. You have these two sides that share a lot of common history that hate each other, and the hatred only gets worse as things go on and the tragedies pile up.”

Which side are you on?

