What did King Viserys’ final words mean in ‘House of the Dragon?’

King Viserys finally succumbed to his ailments in House of the Dragon, but not before speaking some ominous words first. Paddy Considine has played the king on the Iron Throne since the beginning of the Game of Thrones prequel series, and the fate of Westeros has literally hinged on his decisions. His final moments revealed more about the great prophecy and his true feelings.

Throughout the series, Rhaenyra Targaryen, played in her younger years by Milly Alcock and in her older years by Emma D’Arcy, has carried the secret of Aegon’s prophecy for years. After Rhaenyra’s mother, Aemma (Sian Brooke), died during childbirth, Viserys made the decision for his daughter to become heir, disregarding the generations of patriarchal rule. He revealed the catspaw dagger and told Rhaenyra about Aegon’s dream of a winter that will come from the north and how a Targaryen must be seated on the throne. This highly guarded information has been a driving force for the princess, and it drives her to claim the Iron Throne for herself.

In episode eight, word spreads that Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) might be dying at the Stepstones, and a new Lord of Tides must be decided to rule over Driftmark. Rhaenyra believes it should be her son, Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), whereas Corlys’ brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), believes that he should be the Lord of Tides. He’s adamant that the ruler should have Velaryon blood and insists Rhaenyra’s sons do not. Rhaenyra and Vaemond have to travel to Kings Landing and petition for their side. When she arrives, she sees how poorly her father is doing. King Viserys is in bed, and he’s been ravaged by leprosy; half his face is covered with a mask, and he has scars all over his body. It’s not looking like he’s in any condition to stand let alone lead.

After Rhaenyra pleads with Corlys’ wife, Rhaenys, to join their houses by marrying her sons to Rhaenys’ granddaughters, she gets the cold shoulder. Rhaenyra goes to her father’s bedside and asks about Aegon’s prophecy. She wants to make sure that he meant that she is supposed to be queen, but Viserys is out of sorts and unable to communicate this to her. After Vaemond pleads his case to Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Rhaenyra stands before the court to petition for Lucerys. Before she can make her point, King Viserys arrives to rule in favor of his daughter’s line in a powerfully touching moment.

At dinner, Viserys demands that his family put their hatred aside and come together, and he gets one happy moment between the Targaryens and the Hightowers before he feels unwell and goes to his chambers. Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is there to soothe his pain, and in Viserys’ fever, he starts talking about Aegon’s prophecy, believing that he’s answering his daughter’s plea from before. He refers to the dream of a song of ice and fire, what Aegon saw in the north, and the prince that was promised. Alicent believes that her husband referred to their son Aegon (Tom Glyn-Carney) and not King Aegon. “You’re the one,” Viserys says, “You must do this.” Alicent now thinks that it’s her responsibility to set her son on the throne and not Rhaenyra.

Alicent leaves, and Viserys is left in his agonizing pain. In his final moments, he says, “My love,” and he’s referring to his first wife, Aemma. He actually mistook Alicent for his wife in House of the Dragon, episode seven, “Driftmark,” and it’s his one true love. In an interview with Vulture, Considine shares what went through his head. “In my mind…he sees Aemma. When he reaches out and says, ‘My love,’ that’s what he sees the moment he dies…[and] they used it, which is amazing.”

In the book, Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, things played out a little differently. Viserys’ final words in the text are, “Then the storm broke, and the dragons danced.” This was represented in the episode very artfully. A storm was present, and it picked up as Viserys was dying. The Catspaw dagger begins to hum, a weapon that symbolizes Aegon’s prophecy and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. After this point, the war between the Targaryens and the Hightowers will begin in full as they fight each other for power over Westeros. Dragons will dance.