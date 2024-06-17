‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan just delivered a hilarious and important message about body positivity

There is a lot to love about Nicola Coughlan, and it’s not just her fantastic portrayal of Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton (and let’s be honest, we cannot get enough of her character in season 3). Coughlan is beautiful and talented, sure, but she’s also absolutely hilarious, and she used her humor to send an important message about body positivity in a recent Q&A with fans in Dublin, Ireland.

her pout at the beginning 😭 pic.twitter.com/dinBsi5acR — bel (@ccutiny) June 6, 2024

In an awkward moment at the start of the video, Coughlan was told that she’s “very brave” for taking on the role of Penelope. Her response was intelligent and humorous, but it also sent a clear message to people who want to comment on her body — she will not tolerate it. “You know, it is hard, because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts,” she said in the video. “We don’t get to see ourselves on screen enough. I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

Fans react to Nicola Coughlan’s witty response

Nicola Coughlan’s comments were met with cheers and applause, and the comment section of the X post was filled with messages of support for the Irish star. “There’s nothing sexier than confidence in oneself. It’s something I struggle with but continue to work on daily,” one comment reads. “I LOVE HER. That’s why she is the queen,” another fan added.

Other comments on the post include, “Nothing more perfect then confidence! I think just like with Luke her glow up this season is,” and “I LOVE HER SO MUCH AHAHHA.”

Coughlan’s response was perfect, and she didn’t need anyone’s approval. However, some fans are also curious about what Luke Newton (who plays Coughlan’s onscreen love interest Colin Bridgerton) thought about her reply. “Now I need to see Luke’s face while she was saying all of that,” a comment reads. Another fan had similar thoughts, writing, “I WANT TO SEE LUKE’S REACTION!!!” We get it, fans are shipping Polin hard (Penelope and Colin).

Coughlan is an actress and is comfortable with her body, but she has previously admitted to showing her family a more PG version of some of her Bridgerton scenes. “It’s literally written into my contract,” she said in an interview on the radio show SiriusXM Hits 1 about how she receives an edited copy. “People think I’m saying it as a joke. I grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe.”

Keep slaying Nicola Coughlan, we are here for it!

