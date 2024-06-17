Nicola Coughlan gives speech onstage
Via @ccutiny/X
Category:
News

‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan just delivered a hilarious and important message about body positivity

Nicola Coughlan's brilliant response about her body proves why she's the real queen!
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 05:07 am

There is a lot to love about Nicola Coughlan, and it’s not just her fantastic portrayal of Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton (and let’s be honest, we cannot get enough of her character in season 3). Coughlan is beautiful and talented, sure, but she’s also absolutely hilarious, and she used her humor to send an important message about body positivity in a recent Q&A with fans in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Videos

In an awkward moment at the start of the video, Coughlan was told that she’s “very brave” for taking on the role of Penelope. Her response was intelligent and humorous, but it also sent a clear message to people who want to comment on her body — she will not tolerate it. “You know, it is hard, because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts,” she said in the video. “We don’t get to see ourselves on screen enough. I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

Fans react to Nicola Coughlan’s witty response

Penelope Featherington looking stressed on 'Bridgerton' season 3
Image via Netflix

Nicola Coughlan’s comments were met with cheers and applause, and the comment section of the X post was filled with messages of support for the Irish star. “There’s nothing sexier than confidence in oneself. It’s something I struggle with but continue to work on daily,” one comment reads. “I LOVE HER. That’s why she is the queen,” another fan added.

Other comments on the post include, “Nothing more perfect then confidence! I think just like with Luke her glow up this season is,” and “I LOVE HER SO MUCH AHAHHA.”

Coughlan’s response was perfect, and she didn’t need anyone’s approval. However, some fans are also curious about what Luke Newton (who plays Coughlan’s onscreen love interest Colin Bridgerton) thought about her reply. “Now I need to see Luke’s face while she was saying all of that,” a comment reads. Another fan had similar thoughts, writing, “I WANT TO SEE LUKE’S REACTION!!!” We get it, fans are shipping Polin hard (Penelope and Colin).

Coughlan is an actress and is comfortable with her body, but she has previously admitted to showing her family a more PG version of some of her Bridgerton scenes. “It’s literally written into my contract,” she said in an interview on the radio show SiriusXM Hits 1 about how she receives an edited copy. “People think I’m saying it as a joke. I grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe.”

Keep slaying Nicola Coughlan, we are here for it!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘This feels illegal to see’: Taylor Swift blew her nose into a tissue and fans can’t stop obsessing about her DNA
Taylor Swift blows her nose into tissue during a performance
Taylor Swift blows her nose into tissue during a performance
Taylor Swift blows her nose into tissue during a performance
Category: News
News
Music
Music
‘This feels illegal to see’: Taylor Swift blew her nose into a tissue and fans can’t stop obsessing about her DNA
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 17, 2024
Read Article The ghost of a trilogy that butchered a winning franchise and stole its star’s lifeline is churning dollars on streaming
Argylle Apple TV Plus
Argylle Apple TV Plus
Argylle Apple TV Plus
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
The ghost of a trilogy that butchered a winning franchise and stole its star’s lifeline is churning dollars on streaming
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 16, 2024
Read Article Prince William eliminates Prince Harry the only way he can but Royal’s ‘lost little boy’ is busy being ‘utterly mad’ at Meghan Markle for right reasons
Prince William mad at Meghan Markle
Prince William mad at Meghan Markle
Prince William mad at Meghan Markle
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince William eliminates Prince Harry the only way he can but Royal’s ‘lost little boy’ is busy being ‘utterly mad’ at Meghan Markle for right reasons
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Don’t mess with Texas’: Man attends yoga class just to be a creep, but he gets his comeuppance when he ends up in the hospital
TheRobbyShow TikTok
TheRobbyShow TikTok
TheRobbyShow TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Don’t mess with Texas’: Man attends yoga class just to be a creep, but he gets his comeuppance when he ends up in the hospital
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘The whole fam got some serious issues’: Teen calls out mom for telling the police she stole her car, but no one can decide who’s the real villain
TikTok about teen "stealing" car
TikTok about teen "stealing" car
TikTok about teen "stealing" car
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The whole fam got some serious issues’: Teen calls out mom for telling the police she stole her car, but no one can decide who’s the real villain
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘This feels illegal to see’: Taylor Swift blew her nose into a tissue and fans can’t stop obsessing about her DNA
Taylor Swift blows her nose into tissue during a performance
Category: News
News
Music
Music
‘This feels illegal to see’: Taylor Swift blew her nose into a tissue and fans can’t stop obsessing about her DNA
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 17, 2024
Read Article The ghost of a trilogy that butchered a winning franchise and stole its star’s lifeline is churning dollars on streaming
Argylle Apple TV Plus
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
The ghost of a trilogy that butchered a winning franchise and stole its star’s lifeline is churning dollars on streaming
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 16, 2024
Read Article Prince William eliminates Prince Harry the only way he can but Royal’s ‘lost little boy’ is busy being ‘utterly mad’ at Meghan Markle for right reasons
Prince William mad at Meghan Markle
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince William eliminates Prince Harry the only way he can but Royal’s ‘lost little boy’ is busy being ‘utterly mad’ at Meghan Markle for right reasons
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Don’t mess with Texas’: Man attends yoga class just to be a creep, but he gets his comeuppance when he ends up in the hospital
TheRobbyShow TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Don’t mess with Texas’: Man attends yoga class just to be a creep, but he gets his comeuppance when he ends up in the hospital
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘The whole fam got some serious issues’: Teen calls out mom for telling the police she stole her car, but no one can decide who’s the real villain
TikTok about teen "stealing" car
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The whole fam got some serious issues’: Teen calls out mom for telling the police she stole her car, but no one can decide who’s the real villain
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 16, 2024
Author
Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.