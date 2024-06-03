Hannah Dodd and Victor Alli
‘Bridgerton’ fans are furious at the season 3 couple stealing Colin and Penelope’s romantic thunder

Is there room in the spotlight for two golden couples?
Cailyn Cox
Published: Jun 3, 2024 05:49 am

Bridgerton season 3 has been well-received by fans, but there are still some questions that need to be answered, with fans demanding to know why we have two couples competing for our attention?

It’s meant to be Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s moment (Luke Newton), but some fans are unable to give them their undivided attention because of how awesome Francesca Bridgerton and Lord John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, are (Hannah Dodd and Victor Alli).

As fans await the release of part 2 of the season, the official Netflix Bridgerton Instagram account shared a bunch of pictures of Dodd and Alli, posing at an event. They look gorgeous together, and many people are shipping their characters — although, if you have read the books, you’ll know how this relationship ultimately turns out … but no spoilers here!

Netflix captioned the post with a simple message: “Rather enchanting, are they not?” But not everyone is pleased with the promotion of these two stars because they feel it detracts from Penelope and Colin’s moment (not that there has been a better scene than that carriage kiss).

Fans react to Francesa and John stealing Penelope and Colin’s spotlight

The comment section on the post has been flooded with messages from fans who have a lot to say about Francesca and John’s coupling. “Who’s season is this? Penelope’s or Francesca’s? Other couples have never been promoted in previous seasons.” This comment has been liked hundreds of times and received many responses from fans who agree but also disagree. “Yeah, and I think they’re trying to do it in as few seasons as possible,” a comment reads.

“It is Penelope’s, but as timelines interlace with each other in the books, it’s why her story is also introduced,” another fan responded. “Pen and Colin’s story has been going on since Season 1.” Other fans have shared some spoilers for the future, noting, “Francesca will have her own season, this is setting up the story for when her season comes.”

There are also mixed reactions to the coupling. “I don’t like them as couple at all!!!” an Instagram user wrote. In contrast, another person definitely wants to see more of Francesa and John. “They are EVERYTHING,” the comment reads. “Definitely felt the chemistry right off the bat! I ship it!” another agreed.

If you’re not a fan of the books and don’t already know what’s coming, you’re in for a surprise.

When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to join the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.