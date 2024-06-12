Will ‘Bridgerton’ continue after season 3?

Netflix’s hit regency romance is a force to be reckoned with, only further obsessing audiences by splitting season 3 into two parts. Even with the Bridgerton finale only a few days away, some are already looking forward to what’s next for the titular family .

Recommended Videos

Season 3 is arguably the most satisfying season to date. As Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) tries to hide her identity as Lady Whistledown from her would-be husband, Colin (Luke Newton), the stakes have never been higher. Add in burning resentments from Eloise (Claudia Jessie), queen of white feminism, only book readers really know how the season will really end. But once it has finally concluded, it will be time to jump to another Bridgerton sibling on the path to matrimony. There are many to choose from, and fans hope for a season 4 to satisfy their bodice-ripping urges.

Will Bridgerton have a season 4?

If all goes according to plan, there is no reason to think that Netflix’s hottest show won’t have a continuation. Julia Quinn’s highly successful romance series has eight books, and as showrunner Jess Brownell told Decider, that’s exactly what they’re hoping to do down the line.

“I mean, if we’re allowed to do eight seasons, like we hope — I know what order I would like to go in through season 8. Whether or not that will happen, I’m not the only person who gets to decide that.”

The only question is exactly what book the show will focus on next. Season 3 was slightly controversial for leaning on Penelope on Colin when Benedict (Luke Thompson) was the next sibling to get hitched in the books. For her part, Brownell isn’t letting too much slip.

“There are certain storylines that are set up in seasons 1 and 2 by Chris Van Dusen. So, yeah, I would say I know where I want to go, but I don’t want to set up too much, too early because I just don’t want to burn through story too long.”

Fans will note that the second predominant couple featured in season 3 is Francesca (Hannah Dodd), and her suitor, John Stirling (Victor Alli). Both connected through their love of silence and found common ground in big romantic gestures. Francesca’s love story in the books has many twists and turns, so she may be an easy choice to make for the next segment. Poor Benedict. Always the groomsman, never the groom. Viewers should be sure to catch every scintillating detail of season 3 when part 2 premieres in its entirety on Netflix, starting June 13 at midnight.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy