Does ‘Bridgerton’ come out at midnight?

Time is relative.
Charlotte Simmons
Published: Jun 12, 2024 09:34 am

The countdown is on, folks; we’re less than a day away from seeing exactly how the Polin saga will be playing out in the third season of Bridgerton. We’ve addressed just about every possibility under the sun at this point, and all that’s left to do now is watch as the ton falls apart and (hopefully) rebuilds itself all over again.

When we last left the sensational Penelope Featherington, she was stunned into momentary silence by Colin’s marriage proposal; an engagement that’s set to draw the ire of Eloise, who has no intention of letting Penelope get away with hiding the truth of Lady Whistledown from her brother. And that’s just the main event; also in play is the spark between Violet Bridgerton and Marcus Anderson, Francesca’s budding love for Lord Kilmartin, and the imminent return of Anthony and Kate to the ton in support of the Polin wedding.

Indeed, there’s plenty to get through, and we’ve been eyeing this fateful day for some time now. But what of the fateful hour?

What time does Bridgerton season three, part two air on Netflix?

Colin and Penelope looking in a mirror in season 3 part 2
Image via Netflix

Like a fairy tale, midnight will prove to be a critical moment for this chain of events, but only if you’re on Pacific Time; Bridgerton season three, part two airs on June 13 at 12 AM PT, which equates to 3 AM Eastern Time and 8 AM British Summer Time. The release will consist of the remaining four episodes in Bridgerton‘s third season, and will, of course, air exclusively on Netflix.

