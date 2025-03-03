 A ‘Love is Blind’ villain says one guy ‘loves to lie’ and be awkward at airports.

This season of Love is Blind has been divisive, and that’s saying a lot considering Netflix’s favorite social experiment always delivers on the drama. And while fans agree on most things, one couple has remained polarizing from the moment they entered the pods to now.

Recommended Videos

Episode 11 brought us the much-anticipated meet-up between the engaged couples of the season. Mason and Meg shocked everyone by showing up hand in hand, we were all tuned in for the drama. Amidst the ongoing drama of Dave and Lauren’s break up, Madison showed up with a striking new look and a lot to say about Alex.

Madison fires shots at Alex

Madison revealed that she and Alex had reconnected after leaving the pods, but he wasn’t who he seemed. She told Lauren that Alex had asked her to meet him at the airport, which she found weird, considering they had just broken up. At his insistence, she showed up at the airport, where he was allegedly all over her. However, Madison shared that something was off about him.

She labeled Alex a “massive liar,” telling Lauren that he claimed that Meg had slid into his DMs, but she didn’t know what to believe. Most shocking of all was when she asked Alex for his true feelings on Mason and he replied, “**** Mason.” This was a far cry from his lengthy advocacy for the man just days ago.

Speaking exclusively with People, Madison added that when she’d asked Alex about Mason, he’d replied, “Oh, he’s a massive weirdo.” However, Alex has also released statements to People saying that he never said the things Madison is accusing him of. Madison, expecting this, said that Alex, “loves to lie,” so at this point, the truth is up in the air. Hopefully, both parties can set the record straight by the reunion.

Season 8’s love square

Season 8 spent a lot of time setting up its characters, with six episodes dedicated to dating in the pods. During this time, we watched the contestants slowly get to know each other and fall in love, but the stars of the season at the time were the love square of Madison, Alex, Mason, and Meg. Madison had Alex as her number 1 pick and vice versa but was still seeing close number 2 Mason. Mason, on the other hand, constantly struggled to choose between Madison and Meg, who had already made him her number 1.

In a move which had many people pegging Madison as the season’s villain, she ended things with Mason just a day after he told her he was committed to her. Madison wasn’t impressed with him sharing the same feelings for Meg, and she was less impressed when he tried to take them back after the breakup. Unfortunately, Alex didn’t see things the same way. Madison told Alex that she had ended things with Mason, but Alex passionately defended Mason’s choices. Say what you want about Madison, but she was always upfront about her strengths and weaknesses. However, it just wasn’t enough for Alex.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy