Which couples from ‘Love is Blind’ season 7 are still together?

Netflix misses more than it hits these days, but there’s no denying that the streamer’s steamy romantic “experiment,” Love is Blind, is a standout hit.

Seven seasons in and still going strong, Love is Blind has the potential to reach the heights of longtime reality favorites like The Bachelor. It’s already inspired a whopping eight spin-offs, all set in various other countries across the globe, and it seemingly puts out a fresh season every few months. Viewers are increasingly hooked on the unique reality format, and season 7’s return to normalcy is giving the series a major injection of interest.

Thus far in season 7, the contestants have seen far more success than many of their previous season peers. The abysmal numbers of season 5, which saw only three couples make it out of the pods, are being thoroughly turned around in season 7, which boasts six couples — on par with the most successful seasons so far — and strong pairings, at that.

The vast majority of the couples that have made it out of the pods so far actually seem to boast wonderful connections. They’ve got the foundation to make a real relationship work, but foundation a marriage does not make. They’ll need far more if they want to last, but for now, we’ve got high hopes for these season 7 pairings.

Which Love is Blind season 7 couples are still together?

Following their time in the pods, six season 7 couples got engaged and headed off on their honeymoons. More episodes are coming, which will reveal the ultimate success (or failure) of each couple, but for now, season 7 is going strong.

Among the first couples to make a connection, and later get engaged, were Monica and Stephen, a spectacular couple already. Stephen’s heart and quiet curiosity pair splendidly with Monica’s openness and compassion, and their shared ideals regarding the propensity for change and growth fostered a connection that just might have what it takes to last.

Then we have Alexandra and Tim, easily among the most heartfelt couples of the season. He may make her cry damn near every time they talk — our boy is a real tearjerker — but it’s clear the connection they share is one for the books.

Marissa and Ramses are one of the couples I’m most conflicted about this season. I love their connection, and I have high hopes for the future, but I also adored Marissa’s budding romance with the incredibly inspiring Bohdan. It seems Marissa made the right choice, based on the casual chemistry she and Ramses share, but only time will tell if Bohdan still has a shot.

Hannah and Nick very nearly didn’t make it to their big engagement, but thankfully Hannah’s got a good head on her shoulders. She was initially taken in by Leo’s straightforward nature, but over time she came to realize that Nick was a far better match. Despite Leo’s literal pleading when she attempted to break things off, Hannah thankfully made the right choice, and may just be headed into the sunset soon.

The connection between Ashley and Tyler was evident from the start of season 7. They were clearly among the strongest couplings from the get-go, and as their time in the pods wore on, their chemistry only grew stronger. Now engaged and headed off to face the next hurdle, Ashley and Tyler seem guaranteed to make it all the way to the altar, and beyond.

Last but most certainly not least we have Taylor and Garrett, who very nearly derailed their connection early on — when Taylor’s desire to stay anonymous sparked anxiety in her match — but their willingness to forge through the awkward moment created a foundation they might just be able to build a marriage on.

