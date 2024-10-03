Is ‘Love Is Blind’ season 7 participant Leo Braudy actually an art dealer?

The latest season of Netflix’s Love is Blind is surprisingly mature. While typical seasons of the show — particularly those based state-side — rely on mess and chaos to keep viewers entertained, season 7 is showcasing that genuine connection can be just as captivating.

There are still plenty of episodes left, of course, but the streamer dropped a bulky portion of the season — a full six episodes — in early October, and quickly hooked viewers. There are strikingly few obnoxious attendees this time around, proving that perhaps the streamer is capable of learning, after all.

Seasons 5 and 6 of Love is Blind were marred by excessive drama, and even legal action, behind the scenes. Season 5 sported notably few couples, and it also boasted a lawsuit, three unaired engagements, and far too much chatter about the behind-the-scenes happenings of the so-called “experiment.” Season 6, meanwhile, was awash with excessive and sometimes obnoxious drama, as constant details emerged exposing a bulk of the (particularly male) participants for their questionable behavior and true motivations for joining the show.

After enduring two exhausting seasons in a row, season 7 is a breath of fresh air. The participants are (largely) palatable, sweet, and seemingly genuine, and no real villains have emerged so far. The men are incredibly supportive of one another, the girls have each other’s backs, and the romances seem authentic, deep, and promising. Only one person is really serving to rub the audience the wrong way, and that’s Leo Braudy — who, by the way, is very wealthy.

You’re well aware of that fact if you’ve been watching season 7, which is absolutely saturated in its first half by Leo’s constant reminders of his wealth, and his profession. Leo was born into money — good for him! — but does he need to remind everyone so excessively that he’s wealthy? That he has an exciting and lucrative job, a Rolex, and great prospects at only 31? Leo’s insistence on repeating his profession and financial background quickly became exhausting as the season wore on, and prompted questions about whether or not Leo really makes a living as an art dealer.

What is Leo Braudy’s profession?

Less than one full episode into Love is Blind‘s seventh season, Leo had already impressed deeply upon the audience that he was the most obnoxious member of the latest batch of podsters. He repeatedly emphasized the family wealth he inherited at a young age, and — despite the multiple tragedies required for him to inherit — he didn’t make many fans in the process. Between that, his constant repetition of his job, and his flippant way of dealing with the ladies, Leo quickly established himself as a seemingly careless, selfish, and annoyingly lavish man.

All of this swirls around the family business Leo inherited following the death of his grandparents and parents, a tragedy that landed Leo in a hugely successful position. He is now the proud head of Capitol Art Advisory, an art advisory firm that targets high-profile clients and advises, guides, and assists them in procuring various artistic works.

Leo’s repeated claims about being an art dealer are obnoxious, sure, but they’re also accurate. The 31-year-old inherited his family business in 2015, and ever since he’s been the face of CAA. He relocated its headquarters, refocused on its core purpose, and continues to see the company thrive — at least, if you believe the business’s “About” page.

Even if its exaggerated, however, it’s clear that Leo is a remarkably successful man. He didn’t make out great in the pods, particularly following that embarrassing flip-flop he did between Hannah and Brittany, but his prospects are looking just fine. If he can just learn to quiet down about his job and money, stop with the horrific kissing schtick, and make up his mind on what he wants, he’ll do as well in love as he has in business.



