‘Love is Blind: UK’ may prove, once and for all, that Brits are more mature than Yanks

For any regular Love Is Blind enjoyer, the conflict is more than half the draw. Sure, it’s great when to see the couples truly fall in love, proving without a doubt that love can be blind, but it’s the Mathews, Trevors, and Bartists that keep us glued to the screen.

Love Is Blind UK is no exception to the drama rule – though we American viewers should feel more than a little ashamed as we indulge in the addition to the growing franchise. Even when our British counterparts are in full-tilt conflict, it’s the sort of drama one might find in Bridgerton. Which begs the question, my American brothers and sisters, are we the drama?

There is literally no world in which reality TV doesn’t contain some elevated tension, and LiB UK is no exception. Catherine, Ollie, and Maria can claim that they aren’t being awkward all day long, but calling the sky green doesn’t change its color, does it? But even as Ollie gawps over Charlotte’s bangin’ bod, Maria finds the most obtuse issues to worry over (an ice cream, Maria? Now who’s being judgmental?), and Catherine morphs into Chelsea 2.0, they somehow pull off outright indignation or self-denial with more panache. Heck, even Sam’s near-perfect villainy emulates Trevor’s nice guy “trust me” attitude from Love is Blind Season 6, and somehow has a more gentlemanly believability behind it.

Maybe it’s the British accent that we Yanks have been indoctrinated to believe is the pinnacle of class, but almost every confrontation has been handled with a smattering of grace. We can argue that the key factor is the base age of the contestants – most are in their 30s or above – which has given them time to learn how to handle themselves. But even then, the likes of Ollie and Catherine have the emotional maturity of wet paint, but at least they cover up most of their shortcomings with classic British politeness.

More than likely, the stark difference between the series is the limited alcohol or perhaps the superior drinking skills of those overseas. It seems like every season of the American version is rife with glassy eyes, slurred words, and heightened tension brought by too much alcohol and too little food – something the series has been sued over in the past.

Doubtless, this season has provided some of the most stable contestants we’ve seen to date, (we adore you, Freddie!), and the drama has a distinct flavor from seasons past. And while I can try to save some American face by blaming the producers for the copious alcohol in past seasons, there is no denying the good old-fashioned British politeness that has made some of these confrontations so memorable. Has another contestant ever pulled an Ollie and started a conflict then straight up left the conversation for the sake of not starting finishing a fight?

We still have several episodes to go before the season ends, so these gentle conflicts could definitely take a turn for the worse at any point in the future. But I have nothing but respect for Bobby’s expertise in handling Jasmine’s crazy, controlling mom (bro, run), and Freddie holding his grounds over that “controversial” prenup.

Whether it be a lack of booze or that British aversion to conflict, LiBUK has certainly been an experience. Who knows, maybe by season 6, the drama will have ramped up to match its counterpart across the pond.

