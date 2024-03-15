Which ‘Love is Blind’ couples have divorced over the years?

Over the course of its 6 seasons, Love Is Blind, Netflix’s ‘social experiment’ has continued to tackle the question “is love truly blind?” And the answer is often “yes!”

From the first season, couples have come on the show, fallen in love without seeing one another, and made their way to the altar to varying degrees of success. But while every season would love to produce another Lauren and Cameron, the reality is that this experiment hasn’t always gotten it right. Here are the Love is Blind couples that have gotten divorced over the years.

Jarrette and Iyanna (Season 2)

Many viewers were rooting for Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely as they embodied the beloved ‘opposites attract’ dynamic. From their physical sizes to their personalities, the two were truly at opposite ends of the spectrum in most ways. Their romance nearly hit the brakes when Jarette proposed to his first choice, Mallory, only to get rejected by her before proposing to Iyanna. Despite the bumpy road that led them there, Jarette and Iyanna said yes at the alter and were still going strong by the season 2 reunion.

Unfortunately, after a year of marriage, the two announced that they would be going their separate ways. Their divorce was announced in Aug. 2022, and finalized later that year. Iyanna is currently in a new relationship, and co-hosts a podcast called Feelin the Blank. Jarette also co-hosts a podcast called The Gentleman’s Lounge.

Nick and Danielle (Season 2)

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl also had a tough run during their season. They connected quickly in the pods and were even the first couple to get engaged in their season. While talking in the pods, they bonded over some shared trauma, especially relating to their parents.

Things got a bit rocky for the pair during the vacation to Mexico after the pods, where they had a huge argument. It seemed that they couldn’t communicate without fighting, which made fans a bit surprised that they both said “I do” at the altar.

They were still going strong by the reunion, but a year after their marriage, in the same week that Iyanna and Jarrette announced their divorce, Nick and Danielle did the same. Unlike Jarrette and Iyanna, however, Nick and Danielle had a very messy divorce that involved a few shady comments during interviews. Danielle claimed that Nick wasn’t taking accountability for his role in their divorce while Nick claimed that she made false claims against him.

Despite all of that drama, the two seem to be on good terms now as Danielle featured in an episode of Nick’s podcast Eyes Wide Open in 2023. During the episode, they candidly discussed their relationship, where it went wrong, and how they are doing now.