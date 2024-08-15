Do ‘Love is Blind: UK’ participants Freddie and Catherine have what it takes to last?

As someone who barely survived countless awkward online dates, I sympathize with anyone trying to find love, so needless to say I can’t get enough of Netflix’s Love is Blind franchise. From the first episode of Love is Blind: UK, it was clear that Freddie Powell was the perfect cast member, and I’m just as interested in his relationship with Catherine Richards as everyone else.

While both Freddie and Catherine did make connections with other season 1 contestants, when it came down to it, Freddie and Cat were thrilled about their engagement. As often happens with life after the pods, however, harsh and brutal reality can quickly set it. Is this Love is Blind: UK couple going to get — and stay — married? Let’s talk about it!

Will Love is Blind: UK couple Freddie and Catherine make it?

Photo via Netflix

While it’s too early to say if Freddie and Catherine will stay together since the wedding episodes won’t be available on Netflix until Aug. 21, 2024, there’s definitely already trouble in paradise. Fans already know from the preview that Freddie and Catherine at least make it to the altar, but I can say with experience that means absolutely nothing. After all, we’ve been burned before (like when Love is Blind season 1 Kelly and Kenny seemed picture-perfect, and then Kelly said “I don’t”).

If starring in Love is Blind is a rollercoaster of emotions, that might be even more true for fans. While Freddie and Catherine seemed like a great match at the start of the season, things quickly got complicated once they made it out of the pods and into the actual world. For one thing, Freddie has a more vibrant and chatty personality than Catherine, and that has led to some bickering. This never bodes well on this show. (Three words: Chelsea and Jimmy.) For another, the couple never seems to be having a good time, which suggests they’re not as compatible as they thought.

Photo via Netflix

But let’s chat about the most important topic: Freddie’s past infidelity. In season 1, episode 6, Freddie tells Cat he was unfaithful to a partner before. Once a cheater, always a cheater, right?! There’s the possibility that he might do this again, which would of course spell disaster for them, whether they get married or not. Even if Freddie doesn’t cheat on Cat, she’ll likely always wonder if he’s going to, and that’s no way to live. While some might praise Freddie for his vulnerability, and he did say he feels terrible about what he did, this isn’t a good look.

There’s also the fact that Freddie hopes Catherine will sign a prenup… which might be the kiss of death for this Love is Blind: UK romance. While some people say he’s right, others likely agree that this proves he doesn’t think things will work out between them. Although it might be a good sign that the couple hasn’t split up yet and appears to want to see this experiment through, it takes a lot of guts to leave the show before the weddings, and I don’t blame them for not wanting to.

So, what’s going to happen between Freddie and Cat? Since one of the most fun parts of watching Love is Blind is trying to guess who’s going to actually get married, I bet Cat says yes and Freddie says no. It seems like he can tell they’re not going to live happily ever after. All I know is everyone will be tuning in to find out for themselves.

