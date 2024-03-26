‘Love is Blind UK’ release window, cast, and more

Great news for hopeless romantics who like to eat beans on toast — the hit Netflix reality series Love is Blind is getting a very British makeover. Following suit from the original U.S. version, as well as the Brazillian, Japanese, and Mexican takes on the show, the U.K. will soon have its own series, in which singles ready to mingle will take blind dating to the next level, arranging and agreeing to marry one another — all before seeing what their supposed soulmate looks like.

Recommended Videos

As is tradition with all Love is Blind shows in the franchise, married couple Emma and Matt Willis will host the British take on the series. Emma is best known for hosting Big Brother and The Voice in the U.K., whereas musician Matt is known as a member of the rock band Busted.

Love is Blind UK release window

Can’t look? Well that’s sort of the point! Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. But who will say 'I do'?



Love is Blind: UK comes to Netflix in August. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/FgqPNmh5bS — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 21, 2024 This week, Netflix released the first promotional video for Love is Blind UK, in which new hosts Emma and Matt Willis explain the show’s concept to British viewers unfamiliar with the format. The video also confirmed that the new series will be dropping worldwide in August of this year.

What day in August specifically, however, was not confirmed. This is likely because Netflix hasn’t worked out an exact premiere date yet, and the final date is still to be confirmed. However, an August release window is still pretty good to know, and based on previous Love is Blind ventures, the franchise typically drops several episodes every week, split by the different phases couples on the show will go through before going down the aisle on their wedding day.

Love is Blind UK cast

As the series is launching this summer, casting has been completed for season one, but the full cast list is under wraps for now. As the release date approaches and more teasers and promotional clips are dropped, we will have a clearer idea of who the romantic hopefuls are that are leading the British version of the franchise. Before the first episode airs, Love is Blind UK will likely follow suit with other reality shows and announce a full cast list – as well as some introductory info on them – to get you in the mood for love in the new series.

If you were hoping to audition for Netflix’s new, very British venture into helping their viewers find love, worry not – casting is now open for a second season of the show. You can fill in an application form for the second series on Netflix’s website here.