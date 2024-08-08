Who is Freddie on ‘Love is Blind: UK?’ The captivating contestant, explained

Do you think you could fall in love with someone through a wall? Before the massive Netflix hit Love is Blind, you might have never asked yourself that question before. After all, it’s bad enough to swipe left and right and try to figure out which person standing awkwardly in that generic group photo would actually be your date. Now that Love is Blind: UK is here, it’s time to get to know the season 1 contestants who think that this is a superior way to find love.

Fans of the hit franchise know that it’s possible to love one cast member one minute and wonder what they’re thinking the next (even blind love is fickle), but one person has wowed everyone already. And the show has just started. Let’s chat about Freddie Powell, one of the most intriguing Love is Blind stars yet.

Who is Love is Blind: UK contestant Freddie?

According to Tudum, Freddie is a 32-year-old from Bolton, England. He has a nice friendly face. dresses well and seems like a good match… but that’s not why people are so obsessed with him. Let’s sit down and get comfy before we discuss the most interesting thing about him.

Freddie is a funeral director… and I have so many questions. How did he get into this line of work? Did he always know he wanted to run a funeral parlor? Does he find it depressing or has it shown him what really matters in life? Also, is love still blind? That’s the most important question… Also, he must get tired of people peppering him with a million queries on first dates, but it seems impossible not to want to learn more about his unique career path.

As his official Netflix bio explains, Freddie is a hopeless romantic who loves grand gestures, and he hopes that his fairy tale love story is just around the corner (or through the wall). Apparently people haven’t been fans of that in the past, which is surprising and, honestly, weird. (Anyone who is single in the dating app era knows how hard it can be to meet someone who puts in even a tiny bit of effort, but I digress.)

While binge-watching Love is Blind: UK (the only proper way to tune in), check out Freddie’s Instagram. His username is @freddieppowell and while he only has 10.7k followers as of now, that number is sure to soar in the coming weeks. Freddie’s account is full of shirtless gym and vacation selfies (great) and photos with his brother Jack, who has Down Syndrome and whom he’s super close to (aw). He has sprinkled in a few inspirational posts that show he’s a fairly deep thinker, and that’s sure to make for some memorable TV.

As soon as he applied for the reality series, Freddie must have been a clear choice for the cast. Fans look forward to seeing more of him… and hope he gets the love connection he wants. Who wouldn’t love Freddie?

