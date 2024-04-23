How to apply for ‘Love is Blind’

Whether it be acing a survival challenge, manipulating a rival player, or simply finding the love of your life, chances are there is a Reality TV program to make it happen. For those of us who regularly ingest this – and let’s be honest here – actual garbage, it’s delightful to root for our favorites and shred all those who rub us the wrong way.

Of course, the idea that we might somehow be able to do it better is always nagging at the back of the mind, and in the case of Netflix’s Love is Blind, it’s a lot easier throw in your lot than you might imagine. The casting process is one you can submit to yourself, and, provided you meet a short list of criteria, you’ll be on your way to romance in no time.

How to get on Netflix’s Love Is Blind

The folks who appear on most reality TV shows aren’t trained actors, and Love is Blind is no exception. The participants are carefully picked by casting director Donna A Driscoll of Kinetic Content Casting, and applying for one of the company’s many roles is as easy as visititng its website.

Keep in mind, this is a fairly serious process. According to the website, participants should, “completely understand, acknowledge, and willingly accept the parameters and requirements of the applicable program.” It seems like a given, but considering Love is Blind has run into some issues in the past, it’s a safe way to remind people that Reality TV can be stressful, and no one really wants to be painted as a villain (unless your name is Shake, apparently).

Kinetic’s lengthy “To All Potential Participants” section “strongly encourages” anyone who participates “to contemplate the possible discomfort and emotional challenges they may face before, during, and after filming.” If you weren’t getting the message that sudden fame can be mentally draining, the section wraps by encouraging participants to have mental health support lined up once filming has wrapped. All that to say, don’t even think about trying to come for the company if the experience leaves you feeling icky.

What is on the Love is Blind application?

If you’re fine with the terms and agreements, it’s time to fill out your application. Kinetic Castings’ Facebook page announces when the agency is looking for new talent, but the application is available year-round. Likewise, it can be found on Netflix’s official U.S. Love is Blind page, or, if you’re looking to join the U.K. cast, the application can be found here. The application is fairly straightforward, and includes the following:

You must be 21 years or older to participate in any Kinetic Casting production.

Answer some personal questions

Submit a 15-second video

Send in some cute headshots

Be sincere about wanting to find love and enthusiastic about being on the show

Kinetic Casting is looking for the most believable people, the more sincere you appear, the more likely you’ll get on the show. If Bartise could do it, so can you!

The personal section covers the basics like age, occupation, and contact information before getting into the nitty gritty. It asks questions like your hobbies, whether you want to have children, and why you think you are single (I would give my left leg to know what Trevor’s reason was.) Kinetic Castings Facebook page says the more headshot photos the better. Make sure to avoid wearing anything that might cover your face, like sunglasses or hats.

Once you’ve filled out the application, all that’s left to do is wait. The team will parse thousands of applications and review socials to find links between participants. If you are one of the lucky few chosen, the Love Is Blind team will reach out through a phone call or Zoom meeting. Once you’ve made it through that screening, you’ll have to submit to a questionnaire, background check, and a psych evaluation.

If you’re one of the lucky 30 participants selected, you can look forward to earning $1000 a week, and we can look forward to seeing you on Love is Blind. Here’s hoping you end up one of the happily married couples.

