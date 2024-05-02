Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark stands with his arms spread against a middle eastern desert in a screenshot of a famous moment from 2008's Iron Man.
Image via Marvel Studios
Category:
FYI

On This Day, May 2: Marvel established a multi-studio empire and Mike Myers took a jab at James Bond

Surpisingly, May 2 was a decisive day for Mavrel in multiple chapters of the brand cinematic expansion.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: May 2, 2024 01:09 pm

In our trip through entertaining history, there’s always something curious to discover. May 2 is a defining date for Marvel, as it’s a day when cinematic universes were built, destroyed, or solidified. It’s also the birthday of a big Hollywood star who broke barriers and set an example for others. 

Recommended Videos

Fox, Disney, and Sony grabbed a piece of the Marvel cake

the amazing spider man 2
Image via Sony

In the 1990s, Marvel almost went bankrupt and only survived because it sold several characters to different movie studios. No one knew what to do with those properties until 1998’s Blade proved there could be profit for superhero adaptations, even R-rated ones. In 2000, Fox decided to use the X-Men to kickstart a new movie series. A single movie is not enough to measure the financial potential of an IP, so we can say it was X2 that turned Fox’s X-Men franchise into a goldmine on May 2, 2003.

Curiously, May 2 was also when The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was released to theaters in 2014 to determine the end of Andrew Garfield’s underestimated run as the Web Crawler — Garfield was the best live-action Spider-Man, fight me! Two, it’s a coincidence; three, it’s fate. So, the release of Iron Man on May 2, 2008, kicking off the MCU and the biggest cinematic universe ever, shows how today is a defining day for Marvell movies, regardless of the studio.

Yeah, baby! It’s Austin Powers’ anniversary!

Austin Powers
Image via New Line

While Wayne’s World is a cult classic, Mike Myers became worldwide famous thanks to his fan-favorite parody of 007 movies, Austin Powers. The first chapter of this shagadelic and hilarious trilogy hit theaters on May 2, 1997, allowing Myers to charm moviegoers while playing both the villain and the hero of the movie. All three Austin Powers movies are well worth your time, and many fans still hope to get a fourth chapter one day. 

Happy birthday, Dwayne Johnson

dwayne-johnson-jumanji
Image via Sony

May 2 is also the day of the birth of one Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Johnson has a brilliant career in WWE before becoming a movie star. Now, he is one of the leading action heroes in Hollywood, starring in franchises such as Fast & Furious, Jumanji, and the late DCEU.

Dwayne’s impressive physique makes him the perfect choice to play powerhouses that crush hordes of enemies. At the same time, his undeniable charisma allows Johnson to fit like a glove in family-friendly productions. It’s no wonder he’s constantly working on all sorts of unique projects. Johnson’s Hollywood success also opened the door for other WWE fighters to become Hollywood stars, such as Dave Bautista and John Cena, another reason why his birthday should be celebrated.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Campus clashes continue to escalate as they reach UCLA
Category: FYI
FYI
Politics
Politics
Campus clashes continue to escalate as they reach UCLA
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 2, 2024
Read Article The 10 creepiest Cryptids of all time
Cryptids
Category: FYI
FYI
The 10 creepiest Cryptids of all time
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 2, 2024
Read Article Brazil’s Snake Island is so dangerous it’s illegal for anyone to enter, and it desperately needs a horror adaptation
Snake Island aerial photo
Category: FYI
FYI
Brazil’s Snake Island is so dangerous it’s illegal for anyone to enter, and it desperately needs a horror adaptation
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 2, 2024
Read Article Ladies and gentlemen, Exhibit A: Donald Trump having absolutely no idea what he’s talking about – again
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom for the day during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 30, 2024 in New York City. Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images)
Category: Politics
Politics
FYI
FYI
News
News
Ladies and gentlemen, Exhibit A: Donald Trump having absolutely no idea what he’s talking about – again
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 2, 2024
Read Article 10 fun facts about Saturn
Saturn
Category: FYI
FYI
10 fun facts about Saturn
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Campus clashes continue to escalate as they reach UCLA
Category: FYI
FYI
Politics
Politics
Campus clashes continue to escalate as they reach UCLA
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 2, 2024
Read Article The 10 creepiest Cryptids of all time
Cryptids
Category: FYI
FYI
The 10 creepiest Cryptids of all time
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 2, 2024
Read Article Brazil’s Snake Island is so dangerous it’s illegal for anyone to enter, and it desperately needs a horror adaptation
Snake Island aerial photo
Category: FYI
FYI
Brazil’s Snake Island is so dangerous it’s illegal for anyone to enter, and it desperately needs a horror adaptation
Tyler Geis Tyler Geis May 2, 2024
Read Article Ladies and gentlemen, Exhibit A: Donald Trump having absolutely no idea what he’s talking about – again
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom for the day during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 30, 2024 in New York City. Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images)
Category: Politics
Politics
FYI
FYI
News
News
Ladies and gentlemen, Exhibit A: Donald Trump having absolutely no idea what he’s talking about – again
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 2, 2024
Read Article 10 fun facts about Saturn
Saturn
Category: FYI
FYI
10 fun facts about Saturn
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 2, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.