Who is Bartise from ‘Love is Blind’s married to?

Every season of Love is Blind has a villain. Sometimes they come in the variety of Andrew’s fake tears, sometimes they’re caught in outright lies mid-way through the season, and sometimes they’re just crummy people.

Bartise Bowden from the Netflix show’s third season isn’t necessarily a crummy person, but he sure didn’t come across well during his first appearance in reality television. His reputation was somewhat redeemed following his season 3 stint on Love is Blind, but even a new baby isn’t quite enough to earn the forgiveness of Nancy fans.

Who is Bartise Bowden’s wife?

That’s right, Bartise — the same Bartise who put Nancy through hell over the course of season 3 — is officially a father. He welcomed a child with Olivia Gross back in 2023, and in the months since the one-time Love is Blind contestant has indicated that Gross is no longer in the picture. That leaves him raising his little one as a single father.

Since he didn’t find his perfect match on either of his Netflix reality stints, Bartise has largely been enjoying the single life. Its hard to date with a toddler on your hands, which has severely limited his romantic prospects. Despite that fact, it seems Bartise is no longer single, but he’s also far from tying the knot.

Bartise has yet to actually find a wife, but it does seem that he’s a taken man. Recent posts to the reality star’s Instagram indicate he’s found a special lady to share his life — and child-rearing responsibilities — with, but he has yet to reveal any details about his new partner.

The new partner, a mystery woman who Bartise refers to on social media as his “partner in crime,” has been around for a good few months now, but Bartise is carefully keeping her out of the spotlight. It seems he’s learned his lesson — at least to some degree — and is hard at work keeping his private life private.

Regardless, it seems Bartise is in a much better place now than he was back in 2022. He seems to be thriving as a father, and despite his baby mama’s departure he’s got a fresh partner to tackle life’s many hurdles alongside. There may be wedding bells in their future — at which point we’ll hopefully discover the mystery woman’s identity — but for now they’re living their best lives away from the judgement of the internet.

