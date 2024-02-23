All ‘Love Is Blind’ seasons, ranked worst to best

If there’s one thing Netflix can do, it’s reality TV. It seems like every couple of months the streaming platform is cranking out a new reality show. Whether it’s Too Hot To Handle or The Circle, the Netflix Reality Multiverse is ever-expanding. One of the most popular and longest-running shows is Love is Blind, which started in 2020 and has had a tumultuous five seasons, with the sixth released on Feb. 14, 2024.

Yet, no matter how shockingly horrible some of the love interests are or how insane the concept is, people keep coming back. If you’re interested in diving into the wild world of Love is Blind, but don’t know where to start, here’s our ranking of all six seasons from worst to best.

Season 5

While only a few episodes of the latest season have been released, there’s very little it could do to be worse than its predecessor. Season 5 was nothing short of a dumpster fire. Only one couple said “I Do” and even Lydia and Milton were iffy at best. The drama was difficult to follow and it was hard to find anyone to root for. Of course, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t watch it, it was a messy season at best which can certainly be entertaining in and of itself.

Season 6

The most reason season is still difficult to judge, but it’s not looking good. The biggest reason it may not turn out to be the best is that none of the couples seem to really like each other and their interactions are apathetic at best. There are far too many love triangles and more often than not it feels like they all picked the wrong person. Then again, there is still room for improvement, so its place on this ranking is flexible.

Season 2

The biggest and most obvious problem with this season would is that none of these couples are still together. Part of the appeal of the show is having at least one couple that you’re rooting for. On the bright side, the women of this season are some of the best we’ve ever seen. Sure Shake was arguably the worst villain the show has ever seen, but his ex-fiancee Deepti’s growth and transformation after the show was truly incredible. Shain was problematic but also hilariously iconic, and Iyanna and Natalie are everyone’s favorite reality TV besties. It’s worth a watch, just don’t get too attached.

Season 3

If you’re looking to watch a season for drama and not for love, this is most certainly the one to watch. Even the men that you think you like to end up being terrifying and manipulative, and the majority of the couples are impossible to root for. Even in the follow-up episodes, After the Altar, the drama is piping hot. There’s cheating, body shaming, ballet, and Bartiste. From the first episode to the reunion, your jaw will be on the floor. Not a lot of love, but it makes up for it with steaming drama.

Season 4

As a rarity, season four has two very sweet love stories. Zack and Bliss finding their way back to each other after the pods was everything the fans wanted and more and Brett and Tiffany were strong from the start. Kwane and Chelsea also got married. Irina and Jackelina both brought the drama, making for a tantalizing and relatively unique season.

Season 1

Three words: Lauren and Cameron. Enough said. Love is Blind‘s most iconic couple still has the fanbase in a chokehold. The “villain” of the season, Jessica, is everything you want a reality TV villain to be and more, and Giannina’s messy storyline will keep you watching well after the altar. Sure, not all of the seasons can be like season 1, but it seems that many fans are still holding out hope that just one season will even slightly replicate this one.

It is quite the task, of watching all six seasons including Reunions and After the Altar episodes, and there are certainly some that might be worth a skip. But, in our humble opinion, working your way down this list may help you to finally understand the years-long hype around this fan-favorite reality phenomenon.