Was Trevor in a relationship while he was on ‘Love is Blind’ season 6? The viral rumors, explained

The men of Love is Blind season 6 are going through it. After a thoroughly messy season 5, fans of the series were looking forward to a tamer and more typical season 6, but that’s not what we’re getting. While the behind-the-scenes elements of the show seem to have seen a major improvement, there’s still much to be desired when it comes to the cast.

There are always a few villains in Love is Blind, but it seems that this time around, nearly every man in the lineup was going for bad guy status. Clay’s red flags could line the Pan-American Highway, Jeramey’s already lying to Laura, and Kenneth seemingly has no interest in actually spending time with his short-lived fiancée, but all of those misdeeds pale in comparison to new rumors cropping up about Trevor.

Yeah, you read that right. Teddy bear Trevor, the sweet, mulleted muscle man who matched with Chelsea and barely missed out on popping the question. The guy we all thought was better for her than Jimmy, and with whom we desperately hoped she’d eventually reconnect. Damaging rumors about an alleged relationship are souring people’s once-stellar opinions of the reality star, but you never know what to believe online.

Was Trevor really in a relationship during Love is Blind filming?

Trevor was a quick standout in Love is Blind season 6, particularly as he and Chelsea started to bond in the pods. He emerged as one of viewers’ favorite participants, and a number of Love is Blind fans were devastated when Chelsea chose to accept Jimmy’s proposal instead of waiting for Trevor.

Trevor left the show after Chelsea broke up with him, but it seems he may not have been going home to an empty house. In the wake of the show’s second drop of episodes, text messages allegedly shared between Trevor and his ex-girlfriend arose, and painted a very different picture than what Trevor initially laid down. It seems, based on the text messages, that Trevor was already in a relationship before he entered the experiment. The text messages indicate that his girlfriend at the time was in full support of his participation on the show, and may have even worked with Trevor to plan out the best storyline to get him airtime.

They’ve since broken up — reportedly just two weeks ahead of the season’s big debut — but quite a few people are convinced that Trevor’s heart was already taken while he was on the show. He may have had a lady patiently waiting at home while he was bonding with Chelsea, and that’s seen his popularity take a major hit.

Are the viral texts real?

@storytimewithrikkii Another day, another Love Is Blind Cheating scandal. 👀🫖 Apparently Trevor was in a serious relationship when he went to film Love Is Blind Season 6 and had no intention on ever marrying anyone. In fact, he told his girlfriend in these text messages that he planned on marrying her when he got back.👀 WOW!! What do you guys think of these messages? #loveisblindtea #loveisblindtok #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblindtrevor #loveisblindcheatingscandal #loveisblindseason6 ♬ original sound – storytimewithrikkii

Its necessary to note that you never know what’s real on the internet, and its entirely possible that the circulating texts are faked, but there are a few details that make them more believable. The dates align with the show’s filming schedule, for one, with initial texts about Trevor heading to the pods falling on March 26, the day filming began. Other dates also make sense, based on Trevor’s tenure in the pods, with his following text going out on April 5, which is likely the day he and Chelsea broke up.

Other minor details align with what Trevor has revealed in the wake of the show as well, like that his dog — also named Chelsea — passed away the same day he left the show. That, paired with timestamped pictures of he and a woman who appear to be together just weeks ahead of the show, has many people convinced that Trevor was in a relationship the whole time he was chatting up Chelsea.

Trevor has yet to address the rumors spreading online, but the viral texts are sparking conversations all over social media. Redditors and TikTokers are invested in discovering whether or not he simply got on the show seeking fame, and they’re determined to get answers.

Enough details about Trevor have been revealed, both through the show and Trevor’s own updates, that its entirely possible someone fabricated these texts just to stir up drama. After all, its an easy task to change someone’s name in your phone, and manipulating dates on screenshots is easily done these days. Those photos are harder to falsify, however, and all by themselves they seem to indicate that, even if Trevor wasn’t in a relationship while he was in the pods, he was in one just ahead of his arrival on the show.

Trevor will likely have no choice but to address the rumors eventually, even if it’s just to acknowledge what people are saying. If he takes the time to confirm or deny the story, we’ll update this article with more details.