How old is Jeramey from ‘Love is Blind’ season 6?

What started with fireworks may end in tears for several of the Love is Blind season 6 participants, as fresh drama works to drag the happy couples down. Things always get messier once the couples leave the sunny days of their honeymoon behind and head back to the real world, but Laura and Jeramey’s relationship may not recover from its latest roadblocks.

Upon meeting family members and exploring one another’s lives outside the pods, things started to get rocky for the pair. They’re one of five couples to get engaged on Love is Blind season 6, and many initially thought them among the strongest. While Clay throws out red flags like a referee at a Steelers game, Kenneth carefully ices out his would-be wife, and Jimmy and Chelsea slowly melt into an incompatible puddle of tears and harsh words, Laura and Jeramey seem to be going strong.

We won’t know until the next part of the season drops whether or not Laura and Jeramey have what it takes to make it all the way, but the odds aren’t good. Jeramey started to display concerning behavior after arriving home from the couple’s honeymoon, and as he and Laura started to clash more and more one outstanding question stood out to fans: Just how old are these people?

What is Jeramey’s age in Love is Blind season 6?

It can be hard to keep track of all the participants on Love is Blind without singular focus or the use of subtitles, so it’s fair that many viewers have managed to miss Jeramey’s age. The participants’ names, ages, and careers are often briefly displayed when they’re reintroduced in an episode, but those moments can go by quickly, particularly for those of us who see Love is Blind strictly as a background show.

But fear not, distracted Love is Blind fans, I’ve got your back. Jeramey may not always act like it, but he’s a full 32-year-old. He works in “interlogistics,” which — according to MDP Group — involves the “management, control and optimization of the flow of goods and portables within a warehouse, distribution center or manufacturing facility.”

He also defines himself as half “couch potato” and half “outdoorsy,” and emphasizes the need for a schedule in his life. We all know he’s a snorer by now — that CPAP is a whole ordeal — and, on his official Netflix profile, Jeramey says he’s looking to “forge a life-changing and authentic soul connection with his future spouse.”