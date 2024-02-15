Where is season 6 of ‘Love is Blind’ filmed?

Love is Blind season 6 might be fresh to Netflix, but it’s already cooking with fire. The dramatic reality dating show knows how to stir the pot, and while we come for the drama, we stay for the romance. Tired of the virtual state of dating, 30 men and women are ready to fall in love sight unseen and pop the question without ever laying eyes on one another.

Season 6’s singles are ready to fall in love, but their wide range of accents has viewers wondering where Netflix found such an eclectic mix of beautiful people.

Where was Love is Blind season 6 filmed?

Love is Blind season 6 might be filming in North Carolina, and the series scoops singles from around the city to fill the 30-person roster. With nearly a million people and still growing, Charlotte is a burgeoning metropolitan area and has attracted people from across the United States. Some contestants, like A.D. or Dannette, split their time between the “Queen City” and other locations.

In a behind-the-scenes look offered by Netflix, host Nick Lachey revealed the North Carolina pods are “the same pods where Lauren and Cameron fell in love,” as he and his wife/co-host Vanessa tour the facility. Like a pop-up installation, Netflix moves their set from one city to another once filming is finished.

The moveable pods are filled with snacks and booze, to help participants “let [their] guard down a little.” The 30 men and women might not get to see one another or play music while they speed-run their relationships, but at least the sound-absorbent pads lining the walls mean they can sit there in the quietest of awkward silences. We’re looking at you, Matthew.

Where was the honeymoon in Love Is Blind season 6 filmed?

screengrab via Netflix

After the proposal, the couples headed to the Dominican Republic for their one-week honeymoon. 5 couples stayed at the TRS Turquesa in Punta Cana, DR. Situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, the tropical paradise has everything from shipwrecks to white sand beaches. TRS Turquesa is an all-inclusive resort and is adults-only – perfect for 5 honeymooning couples.