Who is still together from ‘Love is Blind’ season 5?

Being the social experience it is, the success rate for finding love on Netflix’s Love Is Blind is by far the most pressing question at the close of each season.

The fifth season enchanted viewers from its promising premiere on September 22 to its explosive reunion on October 15. At the reunion, we discovered that couples whom we’d hoped were still together had broken up, and former flings we’d held out hope for had given things a go one more time.

Of course, we’re talking about the whole Izzy-Stacy-Johnie rollercoaster. Izzy was rejected by Stacey at the finale weddings after saying “I do” because Stacy still had an issue with his poor credit score (or, more specifically, how long it took him to tell her about it). The pair remained on bad terms for a full year, during which Izzy’s father passed away and he ignored Stacy’s text check-ins. They’re on better terms now, having run into each other at a bar and talked things out. But Johnie revealed at the reunion that she and Izzy reignited their flame during that off-year between Izzy and Stacy. It was a small thing, and it didn’t last long, but it was what we Jizzy stans needed to rest our heads easy on our pillows that night.

Obviously, that means Johnie and Chris didn’t wind up together, to the shock of no one. Chris is now dating someone entirely separate from the show, as is Johnie.

In keeping with couples who haven’t lasted, JP/Taylor and Aaliyah/Uche are also broken up, which again, is not surprising in the least, especially given JP/Taylor’s awful Mexico trip and well, Uche just being Uche; he didn’t even show up to the reunion because he knew everyone on the cast disliked him.

So, that leaves — *mentally does quick math* — one couple left standing. You only get one guess who it is.

The only couple still together is…

That’s right — Milton and Lydia are still happily married! They’re the only couple from Love is Blind season 5 who are still together, let alone married. Here’s a tissue for your tears (I mean that sincerely, because either you’re elated by the news or not).

It’s true that Lydia’s big personality caused a divide among viewers, but it can’t be argued that Milton’s calm, level-headedness is the yin to her yang. The pair are in love whether you like it or not; they even did the whole shebang over again with a second wedding in Puerto Rico.

I don’t know about you but Milton and Lydia were the last couple I thought would be left standing at the outset of season 5. Let’s not forget Milton was initially a hard “no” for Lydia because of his age. The fact that they’re in love and happily together is proof that Love is Blind, for all its faults, still has a few more Cupid arrows in its arsenal.