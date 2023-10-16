How tall is Milton from ‘Love is Blind?’

The fifth season of Love Is Blind was a doozy.

Let’s be fair — each season of Love is Blind is absolutely overflowing with drama, but nothing quite matches up to those season 5 beefs. Between a high-profile lawsuit, at least one couple’s cut from the final product, and all the drama between various cast members, there’s a clear contender for messiest season of Love is Blind.

Despite all the chaos, fans absolutely ate up the Netflix show’s latest season. It certainly didn’t follow the course of a typical Love is Blind release, but two couples did make it to the altar in the end. One of them even said “I do,” leaving Milton and Lydia as the only successful match of season 5.

They sure had a rough time of it, but the reunion showed that Milton and Lydia really do have what it takes to make their marriage last. They’ll never be short on drama, but audiences are rooting for the new spouses — even if they’re guaranteed to have neck issues later in life, considering that height discrepancy.

How tall is Love is Blind‘s Milton?

James Milton Johnson IV was an early standout in Love is Blind season 5, thanks to his clear intelligence, charm, and youth. Most everyone he was matching with, through the early pod episodes, were nearing (or in) their 30s, leaving Milton to navigate the hurdles of a sometimes half-decade age gap.

Another hurdle in Milton’s way is his height — but many audiences didn’t realize it at first. In the pods, when discussing things like height with his matches, Milton claimed he was a modest 5’10”. That was clearly never the case, a point that was starkly driven home when the towering engineer came face to face with his far-shorter fiancee. Lydia can’t stand more than 5’6″ — an average height among women — but she’s forced to crane her neck to look into her now-husband’s eyes.

That’s because Milton stands at a full, towering, 6’7″. He’s a thoroughly impressive height — and apparently commonly tells people he’s 6’6″ because “it sounds better” — and clearly his height has been an issue before. Whether because many straight women are looking for height, or because he is sometimes too tall, Milton kept his height close to his chest. As a result, he and Lydia are guaranteed to suffer from neck issues later in life, but anything is worth it for love, right?