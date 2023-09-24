The complete ‘Love is Blind’ Houston cast

Love Is Blind is back for its fifth season with a new group of charming singles brave enough to test the adage that love sees with the heart, not the eyes. Vanessa and Nick Lachey host the reality TV show that has captivated audiences since its release in 2020. Twenty-eight contestants pair off in customized pods, form bonds, and get engaged without seeing each other. Afterward, the engaged couples must exit the pods and see how their newly minted romances hold up in the cold light of day. Get to know the cast of the highly bingeable fifth season Love Is Blind.

Aaliyah

Screengrab via @aalove4_ / Instagram

Aaliyah is an energetic ICU travel nurse who knows what she wants in a partner. The 29-year-old has been on the market for a year and is ready to meet what she describes as an “intellectual foodie.” The man of her dreams is honest, steadfast, and looking to build a tender and pristine relationship.

Robert

Screengrab via @rockwithrob / Instagram

Robert is a family-oriented 30-year-old who claims to have evolved past the commitment issues that prevented him from finding love sooner. His favorite pastimes are golf and supporting the Houston Cougars. The special education teacher hopes to find a partner who is also ready to settle down

Estefania

Screengrab via @estefbaila / Instagram

30-year-old Estfania is a free spirited high school teacher who prioritizes hygiene and has no time for “controlling” partners. Her interests include travel and dance. The Houston-based singleton has a strong sense of self-worth and admits that she can be “picky” when it comes to romance. However, she is confident that when she finds someone who matches her standards, she’ll know.

Izzy

Screengrab via @izzyzapata_ / Instagram

Izzy is a photographer who has admittedly spent the past year in his “lover boy era,” as part of his mission to find his better half. The thrill-seeking 31-year-old enjoys weight lifting, golf, snowboarding, and (gulp) axe throwing. He’s also the owner of two rambunctious Huskies. After going on over a hundred dates in the past 12 months, Izzy is looking for a partner who is active, expressive, and non-judgmental.

Shondra

Screengrab via @shonlaaa / Instagram

Shondra is a gregarious 32-year-old flight attendant who hopes to find an easy-going, emotionally mature, and stable partner who doesn’t sweat the small stuff. She admits that she is charmed by someone who “remembers all the small details about me.”

Chris

Screengrab via @chrisfoxxy / Instagram

Chris is a 28-year-old project manager who is ready to settle down. He reveals that he tends to gravitate to “the wrong women,” who are allergic to commitment. Poor communication and suppressed emotions have prevented him from building the relationship of his dreams. He is seeking a partner who is honest, funny, and selfless. His enjoys snowboarding and is a baseball fan.

Maris

Screengrab via @maris_tx / Instagram

Maris describes herself as nurturing, social, and willful. The 30-year-old HR specialist who hopes her other half will be as family-oriented as she is. The only serious relationship she had lasted for six years and she has been disappointed by the people she connected with on dating apps.

Efrain

Screengrab via @eefffyy03 / Instagram

Efrain is a single father of one who admits that dating apps and pick-up joints aren’t his strong suit. The 27-year-old software salesperson is looking for a fellow dog lover, who shares his interest in athletics and will support his dream of becoming a beach volleyball player.

Screengrab via @paigetilly / Instagram

Paige is a 32-year-old fashion stylist and founder of the beachwear brand Bikinis and Blazers. She is seeking a gentleman who is kind and respectful.

Ernesto

Screengrab via @esj_28 / Instagram

Ernesto is ready to transcend his history of dating women for shallow reasons. The 32-year-old oil and gas supply chain manager hopes to find a cerebral partner who is not excessively needy or possessive.

Renee

Screengrab via @missreneepoche / Instagram

32-year-old Renee has worked hard to establish her career as a veterinarian. She is now in search of a man who is a macho homebody. Her ideal partner must love pets as much as she does and be willing to overlook her tendency to forget people’s names.

Enoch

Screengrab via @enoch_culliver / Instagram

Enoch is a 27-year-old financial advisor who struggles to maintain a relationship because of his frequent travels. After being single for five years, the Texas Southern University graduate aspires to settle down with someone who shares his passion for cooking.

Lydia

Screengrab via @lavg / Instagram

Lydia quite literally rocks. The 32-year-old geologist is seeking someone who is loyal, emotionally mature, and marriage-minded. She enjoys traveling in her spare time and is especially fond of the sun and sea.

Jarred

Screengrab via @JarredinPictures / Instagram

Jarred, 34, hopes to find someone who resonates with his unconventional personality. The university director has a history of one-sided relationships and hopes to connect with somebody who can turn a blind eye to his subpar cleaning skills.

Erica

Screengrab via @ericaanthony / Instagram

Erica is fed up with dating apps. The 27-year-old aspires to replicate her parents’ successful marriage. She’s looking for a partner who is a go-getter with a sense of humor and a heart that beats for her alone.

Jared

Screengrab via @instalessjared / Instagram

Firefighter Jared has had enough of the shallow dating scene in Houston. The 32-year-old wants to settle down for the long term with a partner who can help him overcome his shyness.

Miriam

Screengrab via @mimah_ / Instagram

Miriam is a 32-year-old scientist who prefers to take things slow before offering a commitment. Her ideal partner is “sincere, driven, and successful” and willing to go the extra mile. She admits she prefers men who are tall and mature.

Connor

Screengrab via @connor_t_moore / Instagram

Connor is ready to realize his romantic dreams with a clever, self-reliant partner who shares his love of Spanish and the great outdoors. The 31-year-old geoscientist loves the holiday season and hopes to find a partner who participates in caroling with his family at Christmas.

Stacy

Screengrab via@stacyrenae926 / Instagram

Stacy, 34, hasn’t been single for long and she knows what she wants in a partner. She hopes to connect with someone who is self-aware and secure. The director of operations leads an active life and hopes to meet someone who can keep up with her and her “super competitive” family.

Carter

Screengrab via@carterdaleyall / Instagram

Carter concedes that he is a hopeless romantic who has struggled in past relationships due to emotional immaturity. The 30-year-old construction worker hopes to find an “old-fashioned” romance with a partner who shares his love of fishing and serendipity.

Johnie

Screengrab via @johniemaraist / Instagram

Johnie is a 32-year-old lawyer who has a history of dating “slightly younger, pretty boys.” With a successful career under her belt, she hopes to find somebody who knows what they want.

Milton

Screengrab via@jamesmiltonj4 / Instagram

Milton, 25, has a penchant for older women. The petroleum engineer admits that he tends to be aloof and has a bad habit of self-sabotage. He is seeking an enterprising partner to share his life with.

Linda

Screengrab via@lindachi__ / Instagram

32-year-old Linda’s life is centered around her warm, close-knit family. The talent acquisition recruiter says that she has high standards in romance and is seeking a partner who shares her values of love, communication, and togetherness.

Justice

Screengrab via @thattrainerjustice / Instagram

Justice describes himself as a validating and periodically romantic partner. The 28-year-old personal trainer admits he has a demanding career but he is ready for romance with a partner who is ambitious as he is.

Mayra

Screengrab via @mayraaa_c / Instagram

Mayra is a Christian minister seeking a partner who is equally devoted to their faith. The 25-year-old is looking for a partner who prioritizes their relationship and is willing to make the necessary sacrifices to make it work.

Uche

Screengrab via @imabovethelaw / Instagram

Uche is a 34-year-old lawyer who is ready to find his soulmate. After two years as a singleton, he is hoping to overcome his tendency to focus on appearance and find a woman who approaches life with humor and purpose.

Taylor

Screengrab via @taylormrue / Instagram

Taylor, 26, is looking for an authentic connection with a fellow Christmas enthusiast. The school teacher is looking for a partner who is honest and faithful while admitting that it wouldn’t hurt if he was taller than she is.

Josh

Screengrab via @jsimmons1818 / Instagram

Josh admits his dream is to find a partner and build a family. He has spent the past eighteen months investing in self-improvement and seeking to enhance his communication skills. The 32-year-old says he values trust, transparency, and honesty.