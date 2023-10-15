Who is ‘Love is Blind’ star Lydia Velez Gonzalez? Her age, birthday, and relationship status, explained

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of Love is Blind.

Even though the latest season of Netflix’s Love is Blind was a season of firsts, fans were left disappointed. With only two couples making it to the altar and just 10 episodes to watch, viewers have expressed feeling short-changed. Despite the excessive amount of filler, season 5 still had its fair share of drama, most of which revolved around Lydia Velez Gonzalez.

Here’s your final warning; If you’re still catching up on episodes from season 5 of Love is Blind, you may want to stop reading. We’re diving right into who Lydia is, her impact on the show, and her relationship status.

Who is Lydia Velez Gonzalez?

Lydia Velez Gonzalez is a Houston-based geologist from Puerto Rico. According to Bustle, her now-deleted LinkedIn shared that she received an undergraduate degree in geology from the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez, and a Master’s degree in environmental management from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

In the first episode of Love is Blind, she describes herself as “a big personality, and I love hard. I love to laugh, I love to make jokes, I love to dance, I am loud. I’m from Puerto Rico, so it comes with the territory.”

Lydia made history on the show when she recognized her ex’s voice in the pods, a first for the reality show. Producers claimed they had no idea she and cast member Uche Okoroha had dated in the past, making for an awkward reveal later in the season.

Who did Lydia connect with in the pods?

Initially, Lydia connected to engineer Milton Johnson and insurance representative Izzy Zapata. However, when Izzy began having stronger connections with two other women, he cut things off with Lydia in an emotional yet awkward conversation. It worked out for the best, though, as she could then focus all her attention on Milton, who was a far better match for her.

How old is Lydia?

Lydia is currently 32, which she announced on Instagram on Aug. 29. The geologist shared she was 30 during the show’s filming, which shows how much time has passed since all of the couples first met. Her age was a point of contention on the show as Milton was just 24 at the time, which she initially felt was too young for her.

Did Lydia get married?

Of the few couples who got engaged on season 5 of Love is Blind, Milton and Lydia appeared the most stable. Despite their age difference and some concern from his family, they made it to the altar, and both said, “I do!” But that was over a year ago, so the big question is, are they still together?

Are Milton and Lydia still together?

While there’s no proven evidence that Lydia and Milton split up, I can’t help but notice that they don’t follow each other on Instagram. Also, Milton has zero pictures of Lydia on his page, even screenshots from the show.

Possibly even worse is that the only photo Lydia has of Milton on her page is a screenshot from their dinner with her mother and brother for the show. Her caption is a long dedication to her mom, and everyone seems to be tagged in it except Milton. Of course, this could all be part of their to avoid spoilers, but I’m getting serious divorce vibes.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and find out if they’re still together on the reunion episode, which starts streaming on Netflix tonight at 8 pm ET!