When is the ‘Love is Blind’ season 5 reunion episode? How to watch, time, and release date

It’s that time of year again – that is, time to see if the couples of Love is Blind have made their dream of happily ever after become a reality.

The reunion episode of season 5 will soon be released on streaming, where the couples featured in the cast of the reality series will get together, months after filming has ended, and reveal to viewers whether or not they are still together. Along the way, they will reveal personal stories from the show, specifically the bumps in the road that make or break a romance that aspires to be endgame material.

Love is Blind centers around the blind date tradition, where prospective couples are set up by a third party, having no idea what the other person looks like. Done through a speed-dating format to find the perfect match, successful couples will continue to see one another, separated by a wall hiding their appearance from one another. The show takes its concept to the extreme, with proposals often taking place before their first official, visual meeting.

Betrothed cast members will progress through to the next stage of the reality series, living together before ultimately deciding whether or not to make it down the aisle, all within a short period of time, in comparison to an average couple courting one another.

In approximately four weeks, couples will meet one another’s friends and family, find out about their partner’s deepest secrets and romantic aspirations, and make all the major decisions about their future together – all while attempting to plan their nuptials. The reunion typically takes place after the wedding episode, where the hosts and fans ask questions about their married life, and whether or not it lasts to this day.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming reunion episode, including when and where the episode will be available to watch.

Image via Netflix

How to watch the Love is Blind season 5 reunion episode

As always, Love is Blind, reunion episode included, will be available to stream on Netflix, free for all subscribers. This includes Netflix Premium and Netflix Basic with ads. Currently, Love is Blind is not available for buying or rental on streamers with a purchase tier, such as YouTube or Amazon Prime, and is exclusive to Netflix.

Love is Blind season 5 reunion episode release date and time

The Love is Blind season 5 reunion episode will premiere on Netflix on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5pm Pacific Time (PT). Unlike last season, the reunion episode is not put out live as it happens, and the pre-recorded episode will be dropped everywhere at the same time.