Are Izzy and Stacy From ‘Love Is Blind’ Still Together? The Couple’s Complete Relationship Timeline, Explained

Spoiler Warning: This article contains updates yet to be revealed in season 5 of Love is Blind.

The latest season of Netflix’s Love is Blind is undoubtedly the most problematic season ever aired. If you’ve seen all seven episodes released by Netflix so far, then you know exactly what I’m talking about. However, fans of the show who have yet to succumb to a late-night binge-athon might want to stop reading here as there are many spoilers ahead.

But if you’re as impatient as I am, buckle up because this update is a doozy.

Season 5 of Love is Blind is all wrong

The showrunners really messed up this season. They clearly didn’t do their homework when selecting the cast, which led to exes Uche Okoroha and Lydia Velez Gonzalez recognizing each other in the pods. Also, unlike previous seasons, they only followed the story of three engaged couples, which got widdled down to two after JP Pierce and Taylor Rue called it quits after a disastrous time together in Mexico.

That leaves viewers with just two couples left in the experiment, neither of which I’ve found very interesting. I’m far more invested in the drama between Uche and Lydia, and frankly, I don’t think either of the remaining engaged couples should say, “I do” at the altar.

Timeline of Stacy and Izzy’s relationship

Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder made a late connection in the pods. At the beginning of the experiment, all of the women were vying for Izzy’s attention, but it ultimately came down to Stacy and Johnie Maraist. After Johnie dropped some heavy details about her past relationships, Izzy chose Stacy, and the two got engaged.

During their time in Mexico, Stacy and Izzy seemed to have the most natural connection among the couples. Their fun-loving personalities made things easy until they went home and tested their relationship in the real world. She hit him with hard truths about her financial expectations, and it quickly became apparent that the two weren’t on the same page.

Stacy’s dad, Dale, pushed the issue further during a sit down with Izzy, ensuring his daughter’s fiance understood that he would be expected to help pay Stacy’s mortgage and pick up the check whenever they went to dinner. Despite reassuring the man that he could handle it, Izzy’s face told a different story. In my opinion, this was the beginning of the end for this couple.

Did Stacy and Izzy get married on Love is Blind?

According to Style Caster, Stacy and Izzy were issued a marriage license on May 20 from the Harris County Clerk’s Office in Texas. On Aug. 29, the office processed their marriage license, but the couple never returned it. Since they aren’t legally married, the couple likely split up before their wedding, or someone says “I don’t” at the altar. Adding to suspicions that they’re no longer together, fans out with another woman.

Is Izzy cheating on Stacy with another woman?

TMZ reported that fans caught Izzy with a woman in Hermosa Beach, CA, on Monday. Photos show him and the woman, who definitely isn’t Stacy, getting cozy at Hermosa Ink Collective. At one point, Izzy has his hand on the woman’s leg, indicating that the two are more than just friends.

The Love is Blind star also posted photos on his Instagram page taken by the mystery woman the same day. He’s seen wearing the same grey sweatsuit he has on in the pictures taken at the tattoo shop.

Who is Izzy’s new mystery woman?

While it’s clear Izzy and Stacy never got married, the woman in the photos may not be a new relationship. Izzy may have been in California filming the Love is Blind reunion episode, which means he would be around other less-known members of the cast. Could one of them be in the photos? Likely we’ll find out more in time! Either way, season 5 clearly has the lowest success rate among couples involved in the experiment.

So, is love truly blind? Probably not for Izzy and Stacy, but be sure to keep following their relationship when Netflix drops new episodes of Love is Blind on Friday!