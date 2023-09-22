‘Love Is Blind’ season 5 release schedule: Here’s when new episodes drop on Netflix

Can you fall in love with someone without seeing what they look like first? That’s the premise of Love Is Blind season 5, the reality dating show that’s taken Netflix by storm since 2020.

After a wild fourth season that ended in three successful marriages, it’s time for 28 new hopefuls (14 men and 14 women) to toss their hat in the ring (or should we say pod?) for a shot at their happily ever after.

Season 5 begins the same way as every other season did — with each contestant taking turns splitting off into pairs inside the pods with a notebook and a drink in their hand as they embark on a series of questions to get to know their future spouse better. If all goes according to plan, connections will go so deep that a marriage proposal will be made. Only then can they meet face-to-face. And only at that point can they step out into the real world and see if they have a real shot at a happy marriage.

With hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey steering the ship, Love Is Blind season 5 is set to be the show’s most dramatic, surprising, and hopelessly romantic season to date. Translation: You won’t want to miss it.

Here’s the full release schedule for Love Is Blind season 5

Release schedule? Wait, doesn’t Netflix drop all of its episodes at once?

Good question. The answer is sort of. Season 5 of Love Is Blind will actually be released in three segments, each containing a handful of episodes. The first four dropped on Friday, Sept. 22, but the remaining five will be drip-fed to us over the course of four weeks, culminating on Oct. 13 (hopefully with less technical difficulty than last time). Here’s the full breakdown below:

Sept. 22: episodes 1 – 4

Sept. 29: episodes 5 – 7

Oct. 6.: episodes 8 – 9

Oct. 13: the finale

See you on the other side of the pod. Love Is Blind season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.