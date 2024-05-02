Netflix
Category:
TV
Netflix

Did Donny sleep with Martha in ‘Baby Reindeer?’

Talk about gasoline to fire...
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 2, 2024 11:27 am

Baby Reindeer may still be the top Netflix darling of the moment, as it very well deserves to be, but the ever-so-slight caveat to its growing popularity is that nothing in the world could prepare some viewers for what they’re about to dive into.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, the brilliance of Baby Reindeer is entirely rooted in its ability to keep a firm head on its shoulders as it navigates topics that are so often met with nuclear attitudes. Toss in the fact that it’s a piece of autofiction, and it only becomes more gutting, especially for those who were unprepared in jumping on the Baby Reindeer train.

And in saying all of that, it’s entirely likely that many regarded Donny and his actions, among other things, with pretty severe disbelief that’s maybe tangential to judgment. One such action was the scene in Episode 5 where Donny seemed to show up on Martha’s doorstep before passionately throwing himself at her.

In later episodes, neither party seemed to act like that ever happened. But why is that?

Did Donny sleep with Martha?

baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
Image via Netflix

The reason the aforementioned encounter is never spoken of again is because it never happened; that entire scene was one of Donny’s sexual fantasies that began after the police managed to get Martha off of Donny’s back, as it were. Donny, we find out, had come to rely on the chaotic intensity that Martha brought to his life; one that allowed him to ignore his other troubles. Coupled with the fact that most of those troubles boil down to his sexual trauma and self-hatred, Martha not only allowed him to ignore them, but enabled his doubling down on them as well.

Donny’s imagined encounter with Martha, then, was his way of maintaining an erection so that he could have sex with his then-girlfriend Teri. Teri, a trans woman and, by all appearances, a healthy partner, does not enable Donny’s unhealthy troubles; he genuinely loves her but doesn’t believe he deserves to feel that, and that’s compounded by the shame he’s still internalizing as he grapples with his sexual trauma, which makes it hard for him to maintain an erection for Teri. He doesn’t communicate this to Teri, who then assumes that his inability to maintain one is related to her transness, which damages their relationship even more.

But in fantasizing about Martha and generally just engaging in self-destructive behavior, Donny’s love for hating himself allows him finally keep an erection and have sex with Teri, which rewards him with an improved relationship with her, and the cycle continues.

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’ trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Netflix series
A female Viking warrior as seen in Zack Snyder and Netflix animated series Twilight of the Gods
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’ trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Netflix series
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 2, 2024
Read Article What does the bee in ‘Bridgerton’ symbolize?
bee-bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
What does the bee in ‘Bridgerton’ symbolize?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Short, swift stabs administered by a very sharp knife’: Stephen King doubles down on his strong ‘Baby Reindeer’ reaction
Stephen King and Richard Gadd
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘Short, swift stabs administered by a very sharp knife’: Stephen King doubles down on his strong ‘Baby Reindeer’ reaction
Carolyn Jenkins and others Carolyn Jenkins and others May 1, 2024
Read Article Stephen King is glad he wrote one of his most iconic novels long before ‘Baby Reindeer’ came along
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
Stephen King is glad he wrote one of his most iconic novels long before ‘Baby Reindeer’ came along
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 1, 2024
Read Article Who does Francesca marry in ‘Bridgerton?’
Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Books
Books
TV
TV
Who does Francesca marry in ‘Bridgerton?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’ trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Netflix series
A female Viking warrior as seen in Zack Snyder and Netflix animated series Twilight of the Gods
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’ trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Netflix series
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 2, 2024
Read Article What does the bee in ‘Bridgerton’ symbolize?
bee-bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
What does the bee in ‘Bridgerton’ symbolize?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Short, swift stabs administered by a very sharp knife’: Stephen King doubles down on his strong ‘Baby Reindeer’ reaction
Stephen King and Richard Gadd
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
‘Short, swift stabs administered by a very sharp knife’: Stephen King doubles down on his strong ‘Baby Reindeer’ reaction
Carolyn Jenkins and others Carolyn Jenkins and others May 1, 2024
Read Article Stephen King is glad he wrote one of his most iconic novels long before ‘Baby Reindeer’ came along
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
Stephen King is glad he wrote one of his most iconic novels long before ‘Baby Reindeer’ came along
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 1, 2024
Read Article Who does Francesca marry in ‘Bridgerton?’
Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Books
Books
TV
TV
Who does Francesca marry in ‘Bridgerton?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 1, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.