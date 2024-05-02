Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
Netflix
TV

Does Stephen King watch ‘Bridgerton?’

In Bizarro World, he wrote the 'Bridgerton' books.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 2, 2024 12:56 pm

It’s been roughly three and a half years since Bridgerton first placed its titanium grip on the world of romance television, and judging by its current momentum, that number looks all but determined to hit double digits.

Recommended Videos

But there’s no sense in looking ahead when there’s no time like the present, and at present, the Bridgerton fandom is gearing up to dive into season three, which is set to debut its first four episodes in just under two weeks; a season that will hopefully make adamant that the journey is more interesting than the destination, as the Colin-Penelope endgame has been telegraphed quite loudly since day one.

The real question, however, is whether or not that fandom includes Stephen King, whose works tend to skew towards less-gentle readers than Bridgerton seemingly prefers to acquaint itself with. The horror author, of course, has made somewhat of a second name for himself as one of the internet’s favorite streaming recommenders, with his love for Baby Reindeer being the current wind in that sail.

So, does the mastermind of The Shining also enjoy soaking in the drama of the ton?

Does Stephen King watch Bridgerton?

Daphne putting on her gloves while wearing a blue dress in Netflix's Bridgerton
via Netflix

At the moment, it’s likely that only Stephen King himself has the answer to this particular question. Indeed, Bridgerton‘s popularity and the fact that it’s based on a series of novels makes it likely that King has watched at least some of it, but he doesn’t appear to have ever shouted it out on his socials, so there’s no clear answer at the moment.

The overwhelming majority of King’s recommendations are along the lines of what you’d expect from him; think thrillers of various set dressings to the deepest and darkest that horror has to offer. Suffice to say that Bridgerton doesn’t fall on that spectrum, and so even if he does watch the show, it’s probably not the sort of recommendation that his audience is looking for, and perhaps King knows this.

That said, a recommendation would spark quite the wave of curiosity; let’s not forget that this is the man who gave two thumbs up to the nauseatingly violent The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and if that same voice were to tell us all to give Bridgerton a shot, how could you not bite after witnessing such impressive duality?

At the same time, though, it’s not like Bridgerton is in need of any additional promotion at this rate, so perhaps King is content with cheering on one of the most popular literary adaptations away from the noise of Twitter. If that’s the case, he’s valid for it. If he has never touched Bridgerton in his life, he’s valid for that, too, but maybe it’s also time for King to heed someone else’s recommendations this time around.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Some idiot told Stephen King that he ‘used to be a good author’ and immediately regretted it
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Some idiot told Stephen King that he ‘used to be a good author’ and immediately regretted it
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 2, 2024
Read Article Who Is Bon Jovi’s Wife?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Jon Bon Jovi attends the "Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" Special Screening at iPic Fulton Market on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who Is Bon Jovi’s Wife?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘THE USA IS TRULY A NATION IN DECLINE!’ Donald Trump admits in between naps and farts
Donald Trump Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘THE USA IS TRULY A NATION IN DECLINE!’ Donald Trump admits in between naps and farts
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 2, 2024
Read Article Is Rihanna pregnant again? The rumors, explained
Rihanna Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Is Rihanna pregnant again? The rumors, explained
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 2, 2024
Read Article The 8 most deceitful, cold-hearted, and outright cruel things Queen Camilla has done
Queen Camilla (wearing the late Queen Elizabeth II's gold, diamond and sapphire flower brooches) attends the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral on March 28, 2024 in Worcester, England. Maundy Thursday is the Christian holy day falling on the Thursday before Easter commemorating the Washing of the Feet and the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles. During the service The Queen presented, on behalf of King Charles III, 75 men and 75 women (signifying the age of the Monarch) with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The 8 most deceitful, cold-hearted, and outright cruel things Queen Camilla has done
David James David James May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Some idiot told Stephen King that he ‘used to be a good author’ and immediately regretted it
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Some idiot told Stephen King that he ‘used to be a good author’ and immediately regretted it
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 2, 2024
Read Article Who Is Bon Jovi’s Wife?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Jon Bon Jovi attends the "Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" Special Screening at iPic Fulton Market on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who Is Bon Jovi’s Wife?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘THE USA IS TRULY A NATION IN DECLINE!’ Donald Trump admits in between naps and farts
Donald Trump Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘THE USA IS TRULY A NATION IN DECLINE!’ Donald Trump admits in between naps and farts
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 2, 2024
Read Article Is Rihanna pregnant again? The rumors, explained
Rihanna Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Is Rihanna pregnant again? The rumors, explained
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 2, 2024
Read Article The 8 most deceitful, cold-hearted, and outright cruel things Queen Camilla has done
Queen Camilla (wearing the late Queen Elizabeth II's gold, diamond and sapphire flower brooches) attends the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral on March 28, 2024 in Worcester, England. Maundy Thursday is the Christian holy day falling on the Thursday before Easter commemorating the Washing of the Feet and the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles. During the service The Queen presented, on behalf of King Charles III, 75 men and 75 women (signifying the age of the Monarch) with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The 8 most deceitful, cold-hearted, and outright cruel things Queen Camilla has done
David James David James May 2, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.