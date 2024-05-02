It’s been roughly three and a half years since Bridgerton first placed its titanium grip on the world of romance television, and judging by its current momentum, that number looks all but determined to hit double digits.

But there’s no sense in looking ahead when there’s no time like the present, and at present, the Bridgerton fandom is gearing up to dive into season three, which is set to debut its first four episodes in just under two weeks; a season that will hopefully make adamant that the journey is more interesting than the destination, as the Colin-Penelope endgame has been telegraphed quite loudly since day one.

The real question, however, is whether or not that fandom includes Stephen King, whose works tend to skew towards less-gentle readers than Bridgerton seemingly prefers to acquaint itself with. The horror author, of course, has made somewhat of a second name for himself as one of the internet’s favorite streaming recommenders, with his love for Baby Reindeer being the current wind in that sail.

So, does the mastermind of The Shining also enjoy soaking in the drama of the ton?

Does Stephen King watch Bridgerton?

At the moment, it’s likely that only Stephen King himself has the answer to this particular question. Indeed, Bridgerton‘s popularity and the fact that it’s based on a series of novels makes it likely that King has watched at least some of it, but he doesn’t appear to have ever shouted it out on his socials, so there’s no clear answer at the moment.

The overwhelming majority of King’s recommendations are along the lines of what you’d expect from him; think thrillers of various set dressings to the deepest and darkest that horror has to offer. Suffice to say that Bridgerton doesn’t fall on that spectrum, and so even if he does watch the show, it’s probably not the sort of recommendation that his audience is looking for, and perhaps King knows this.

That said, a recommendation would spark quite the wave of curiosity; let’s not forget that this is the man who gave two thumbs up to the nauseatingly violent The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and if that same voice were to tell us all to give Bridgerton a shot, how could you not bite after witnessing such impressive duality?

At the same time, though, it’s not like Bridgerton is in need of any additional promotion at this rate, so perhaps King is content with cheering on one of the most popular literary adaptations away from the noise of Twitter. If that’s the case, he’s valid for it. If he has never touched Bridgerton in his life, he’s valid for that, too, but maybe it’s also time for King to heed someone else’s recommendations this time around.

