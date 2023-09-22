Is ‘Love is Blind’ season 6 confirmed?

It may be cheesy, messy, and utterly wild, but Love is Blind is also deeply watchable.

Take it from me, a life long avoider of reality television who, despite my better sense and actual desires, find myself among the fandom. I’ve seen every season, y’all, and I can’t deny how much I’ve enjoyed them. I’m ashamed, don’t get me wrong, but I’m also delightedly planning which cocktails will pair best with this weekend’s season 5 binge-fest. I’m thinking something with tequila.

This show offers up almost nothing of actual intellectual or artistic value, despite its boasts of playing out an “experiment,” but that doesn’t make it bad. …Well, yes it does, but its also so messy, people. I love me a good mess, and one of hurricane proportions is offered up with each fresh season of Love is Blind. The ongoing Netflix series put out its fifth season on Sept. 22, and audiences will surely have it polished by the time Monday rolls around. Which leaves them anxiously awaiting their next dose of drama, in the form of a (hopeful) season 6.

Is Love is Blind getting a season 6?

Following several highly successful early seasons, Netflix confirmed Love is Blind for its fourth and fifth seasons concurrently, exactly a year ahead of season four’s release. The arrival of season 5 leaves the show at the end of its current renewals, which leaves its future up in the air. Netflix, infamous for its reckless cancelations, could decide to ditch the show.

But come on people, it won’t. Love is Blind is an easy win for Netflix, and the streaming service isn’t going to abandon such a consistent cash cow when there’s so little risk involved. It ditches shows like Warrior Nun and Lockwood & Co. because it doesn’t have faith, but faith isn’t needed in Love is Blind‘s case. The show stirs up widespread conversations with each fresh season — and even more with each blunder — and thus its not going away anytime soon.

It has yet to cinch that renewal from Netflix, but don’t panic — Love is Blind will be back for a season 6. It might take a bit longer this time around, but maybe Netflix will simply accept the writing on the wall and renew the series for a sixth, seventh, and eighth season all at once.