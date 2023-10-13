Is ‘House of Villains’ on streaming? Where to watch the new reality competition

A juicy new reality competition is pitting the best of the worst against each other, inviting reality villains back to the small screen for House of Villains.

Ten infamous favorites from a range of reality shows are competing, across an equal number of episodes, for the lofty title of America’s Favorite Supervillain. The show debuted on Oct. 12, 2023, and is expected to run until early December. Its weekly episodes will see some of the most disreputable reality stars from across programs — including Love is Blind, Love & Hip Hop: Miami, and Vanderpump Rules — come together to engage in a series of challenges. They’re also forced to live together, and — considering how notoriously difficult these people are — the show is sure to be a doozy.

For those without access to E!, Bravo, SyFy, or USA, where the show is airing, access to House of Villains is limited. The show is airing on several entertainment-savvy networks, but not everyone has the flexibility in their schedules to watch the series as it airs. They’re hoping for a streaming alternative, so they can catch up on episodes at their leisure.

Where to stream House of Villains

If you’re like me, you’re far more likely to watch House of Villains in random, binged chunks than during its weekly airings. Thankfully, this shouldn’t be overly hard to do, since its episodes are streamable, following their initial airdate, over on NBC’s website. Full episodes are available to stream, with frequent ad breaks, on the site, giving slackers like me a second opportunity to catch the series.

Fubo TV also provides streaming for House of Villains, and setting up a free trial is relatively easy. If you take this route, I’d recommend waiting until the season has concluded, so that you can binge the whole thing over the course of your week-long free trial. Or you can add E! to your channels on Hulu Plus Live TV or Direct TV Stream, and enjoy it on your typical streaming services.