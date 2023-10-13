Who is Bobby Lytes and why is he on ‘House of Villains?’

A delightfully messy new reality competition is officially airing, and I, for one, can’t wait to set my sights on House of Villains.

E!, the network airing House of Villains, clearly understands the allure behind many of our reality binge-sessions. We root for the wholesome, clever, and kind contestants while watching our favorite shows, but it’s the villains — the rude, cruel, and hated contestants — that make the best television. I never expected to see Shake from Love Is Blind‘s second season again, after the tongue-lashing he received from nearly every other member of the cast — and one of its hosts — but his involvement in House of Villains guarantees that I’ll watch. The same can be said for every cast member on the show — yes, she’s that Omarosa — and viewers are already lining up to watch those reality stars we love to hate compete for the title of America’s Favorite Supervillain, along with a $200,000 cash prize.

A number of reality favorites are joining Shake and host Joel McHale for the show’s debut season, coming from a range of programs. Love & Hip Hop‘s Bobby Lytes is among the lineup, but those unfamiliar with his first reality stint may be unaware of how he earned a spot on the show.

Who is Bobby Lytes?

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bobby Lytes is a 32-year-old Florida native with a background in rap. He joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami in its debut season and has persisted as a main cast member through the majority of the series’ run. Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Miami have watched for years as Lytes, an openly gay man, fought against the often homophobic rap community in hopes of making a name for himself. Across the reality show’s five seasons, his role has gradually diminished, thanks in large part to the same behavior that earned him a spot among the House of Villains lineup.

Why is Bobby Lytes on House of Villains?

Lytes, like the rest of the House of Villains competitors, earned a spot on the show after making waves — and not in a good way — in another reality program. For Lytes, it was Love & Hip Hop: Miami, where he’s known to frequently clash with his fellow cast members. His season one break-up, following feud, and complicated relationship with several of his on-screen peers made him an easy antagonist for fans of the Florida-based series, and it makes him a perfect fit for House of Villains.